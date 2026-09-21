Orville Peck Claims He Once 'Made Out' With a Las Vegas Raiders Player in New Song

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Orville Peck dropped a lyric on his new album that's sending fans hunting for a mystery NFL player. "I love the Lakers, the Mets and the Longhorns, made out with a guy on the Raiders," Peck sings on the track. Peck made the comment during an interview with Variety, tied to the release of his fourth studio album, Mule.

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The Lyric Appears on 'Ring the Bell'

Source: MEGA Orville Peck revealed that the incident referenced in the song actually happened.

Peck buried the confession inside the song "Ring the Bell." The track blends a cheeky glimpse into his personal life with a self-deprecating sense of humor. He made clear the football detail wasn't invented for shock value, confirming to Variety that the encounter really happened.

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Peck Says He Got the Player's Blessing First

Source: MEGA Orville Peck confirmed that he sang about the occurrence only after making sure the player was comfortable with it.

Before releasing the song, Peck said he checked in with the player himself. "I'm going to preface this by saying that I did receive permission to sing that lyric from the subject in question and he was very thrilled," Peck said. The singer continued, "I told him, 'Look, I'm gonna keep it sort of ambiguous and mysterious, but I would like to include this in this song.' He was very, very honored." Peck added he wouldn't have used the moment at all if the player weren't comfortable with it. "I would never have done it if it were somebody who was hiding or fearful of it coming out," he said.

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Fans Are Left to Guess the Player's Identity

Source: MEGA Some fans have speculated that the player referenced in the song could be Carl Nassib.

Peck has no plans to reveal the player's identity. He, however, suggested the man likely wouldn't have minded. "This person would have probably allowed me to say their name if I wanted, but I didn't think it was necessary," Peck said. "People can use their own common sense and discovery to try to figure out who it may be, but that's all I'll say." Speculation has pointed to Carl Nassib. The former defensive end became the first active NFL player to publicly come out as gay while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in June 2021. Peck has not confirmed or denied any connection.

'Mule' Explores a Difficult Chapter for Peck

Source: MEGA Orville Peck revealed the new album addresses several subjects, including his struggle with addiction.