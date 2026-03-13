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Oscars Bomb Fears Erupt as 2026 Academy Awards Tighten Security Amid FBI Warning About Possible Iran Drone Threat

Photo of the Dolby Theatre.
Source: MEGA

Hollywood tightened Oscars security amid an FBI warning about a possible drone threat.

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March 13 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

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Hollywood’s biggest night is moving forward under heightened security.

Organizers of the 98th Academy Awards confirmed this week that additional safety measures will be in place for the March 15 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood following reports that U.S. officials warned California law enforcement about a possible retaliatory drone attack tied to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

While authorities noted the information has not been substantiated and no credible threat has been identified, the warning prompted officials and event organizers to increase precautions for the high-profile event, which draws thousands of attendees and spectators each year.

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Oscars Producers Emphasize Safety

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Image of Officials increased patrols around Dolby Theatre.
Source: MEGA

Officials increased patrols around Dolby Theatre.

During a press conference on March 11, Oscars telecast executive producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor said the production team is working closely with federal and local authorities to ensure the ceremony runs smoothly.

“Every year we monitor what's going on in the world,” Kapoor said. “We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration. This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody that is coming to this show, that is witnessing the show, that is even a fan of the show when they’re standing outside the barricades, we want everybody to feel safe and protected and welcome, so it’s our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates.”

Kapoor added that the security preparations are taken extremely seriously.

“It's something that we don't take lightly and we take a lot of responsibility for, so we hold it very dear and close to our hearts,” he said, noting that the Oscars have “one of the best teams in the business” handling security operations.

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Inside FBI Alert That Prompted Extra Precautions

Image of Federal agents are monitoring potential drone risks.
Source: UNSPLASH

Federal agents are monitoring potential drone risks.

The increased vigilance follows reports that the FBI circulated an alert to California law enforcement agencies indicating that Iran had allegedly discussed the possibility of launching a drone attack from a vessel in the Pacific Ocean against unspecified targets in the state if the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran.

According to the alert, authorities had “no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

Officials stressed the intelligence has not been deemed credible, describing the warning as precautionary.

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Large Security Presence Around the Ceremony

Image of Producers said safety remains the top priority.
Source: UNSPLASH

Producers said safety remains the top priority.

Despite the lack of a confirmed threat, law enforcement agencies are expanding security around the Dolby Theatre.

Officials say approximately 1,000 private security officers will be deployed around the venue, alongside LAPD personnel, surveillance cameras and drones. Specialized units — including bomb-sniffing dogs and SWAT teams — will also be on standby.

Authorities plan to establish a one-mile security perimeter around the theater, with vehicles and individuals entering the secure zone subject to screening. Once guests enter the venue, the theater will be locked down and security sweeps will take place throughout the day.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it remains at an elevated level of readiness as tensions in the Middle East continue.

“The safety of the public remains our highest priority,” the department said in a statement, adding that officials are monitoring potential threats including lone-actor attacks, sleeper cells and technological or cyber-related risks.

Officials Urge Vigilance, Not Alarm

Image of Authorities are keeping the ceremony under heightened watch.
Source: MEGA

Authorities are keeping the ceremony under heightened watch.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is coordinating with security and intelligence officials to monitor developments tied to the conflict overseas.

“While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state,” he wrote.

For Oscars organizers, the goal is simple: ensuring the celebration of film can proceed safely.

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