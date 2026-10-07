'Outer Banks' Star Drew Starkey Packs on the PDA With Actress Cailee Spaeny as They Confirm Romance
Oct. 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny looked very much like a couple during a recent outing, sharing several affectionate moments as they spent time together outdoors.
The couple was photographed embracing, holding hands and walking closely together.
Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny Shared a Close Embrace
Starkey wrapped an arm around Spaeny as she leaned into him, their faces nearly touching as they stood beside an outdoor planter. Spaeny held a pair of sunglasses in one hand.
Starkey and Spaeny Shared a Tender Moment
In another photo, Starkey gently cupped Spaeny's chin and face with his right hand as they looked directly at each other. Spaeny smiled softly while keeping her hands near her waist.
The pair then continued their walk side-by-side. Starkey wore a plaid flannel shirt and baseball cap, while Spaeny carried her sunglasses. The two held hands as they walked along the concrete curb.
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The Pair Looked Comfortable Together
Spaeny smiled broadly as she looked up at Starkey during their stroll. He kept one hand in his pocket as they walked close together and appeared engaged in conversation.
Later, Starkey sat on a low green concrete wall while Spaeny stood between his legs. She wrapped her arms around his waist as he leaned toward her.
A video from the outing showed the same relaxed dynamic. Spaeny chatted and smiled while Starkey sat on the wall before they eventually walked away together.
Romance Confirmed
The new PDA came after it was reported that Starkey and Spaeny confirmed their romance during an October 1 stroll in Los Angeles. The pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand during the outing, making their relationship more public after weeks of speculation.
The Outer Banks star and Priscilla actress first sparked dating rumors in September after being spotted together in London. They had also begun working together on the upcoming film Deep Cuts, an adaptation of Holly Brickley's 2025 novel.
Starkey previously offered a glimpse into his approach to relationships during a 2024 interview with Elle. "Communication. Vocalize it. I'm generally a very quiet person," he said when discussing what he considered important in a relationship.
Starkey was previously linked to his H---raiser costar Odessa A’zion, although the two never confirmed if they were more than just friends.
For her part, Spaeny dated The Idea of You’s Raymond Cham Jr. for two years.