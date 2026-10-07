NEWS 'Outer Banks' Star Drew Starkey Packs on the PDA With Actress Cailee Spaeny as They Confirm Romance Source: MEGA Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny fueled romance rumors after being photographed holding hands, hugging and walking closely together. Joshua Sila Oct. 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny looked very much like a couple during a recent outing, sharing several affectionate moments as they spent time together outdoors. The couple was photographed embracing, holding hands and walking closely together.

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Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny Shared a Close Embrace

Source: MEGA The pair shared a warm embrace as Cailee Spaeny wrapped both arms around Drew Starkey's neck near an outdoor planter.

Starkey wrapped an arm around Spaeny as she leaned into him, their faces nearly touching as they stood beside an outdoor planter. Spaeny held a pair of sunglasses in one hand.

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Starkey and Spaeny Shared a Tender Moment

Source: MEGA Drew Starkey gently cradled Cailee Spaeny's face as they locked eyes during their romantic, hand-in-hand stroll down the street.

In another photo, Starkey gently cupped Spaeny's chin and face with his right hand as they looked directly at each other. Spaeny smiled softly while keeping her hands near her waist. The pair then continued their walk side-by-side. Starkey wore a plaid flannel shirt and baseball cap, while Spaeny carried her sunglasses. The two held hands as they walked along the concrete curb.

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The Pair Looked Comfortable Together

Source: MEGA Cailee Spaeny stood between Drew Starkey's legs while he perched on a concrete wall, chatting happily during their outing.

Spaeny smiled broadly as she looked up at Starkey during their stroll. He kept one hand in his pocket as they walked close together and appeared engaged in conversation. Later, Starkey sat on a low green concrete wall while Spaeny stood between his legs. She wrapped her arms around his waist as he leaned toward her. A video from the outing showed the same relaxed dynamic. Spaeny chatted and smiled while Starkey sat on the wall before they eventually walked away together.

Romance Confirmed

Source: MEGA Drew Starkey and Cailee Spaeny took their romance public while filming their upcoming movie together, following weeks of heavy dating rumors.