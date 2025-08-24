Has 'Outrageous' Been Renewed for Season 2? What to Know

Article continues below advertisement

Will There Be 'Outrageous' Season 2?

Source: BritBox/YouTube 'Outrageous' concluded with a six-episode run on BritBox.

A strong demand for Outrageous Season 2 has emerged after BritBox added all six episodes to its catalog. The British historical drama series, which premiered on June 18, has not yet received a second season order. On the other hand, James Purefoy, who plays David Freeman-Mitford, told the Daily Express they "would be mad" not to continue with another installment. "There is so much history to cover. It's the tip of the iceberg, there's so much more they go on to do," Isobel Jesper Jones, who portrays Pamela Mitford, hinted at a potential Outrageous Season 2.

Who Would Return for 'Outrageous' Season 2?

Source: BritBox/YouTube 'Outrageous' explores the lives of the Mitford sisters.

All original cast members could return for the next series, including Purefoy, Jones, Bessie Carter (Nancy Mitford), Joanna Vanderham (Diana Mitford), Shannon Watson (Unity Mitford), Zoe Brough (Jessica Mitford), Orla Hill (Deborah Mitford), Toby Regbo (Tom Mitford) and Anna Chancellor (Sydney Bowles). Joshua Sasse, Jamie Blackley, James Musgrave, Will Attenborough and Calam Lynch could also be back for another season.

What Could 'Outrageous' Season 2 Be About?

Source: BritBox/YouTube The cast shared what they would like to see next on 'Outrageous.'

While the official synopsis and logline for the next Outrageous Season 2 have not been confirmed, the cast members shared what they want to explore next. Purefoy told the Daily Express at the series' London launch, "I think it's a great show and there's a lot more meat on these bones." He pointed out the six episodes only covered until the year 1937, so the cast believes there is still a lot more to tell. Meanwhile, Jones said she would love the next season to explore Pamela's life beyond the 1930s, explaining, "Pamela's story, in particular, is so interesting beyond the 1930s. I really hope that we'll get to do that. If anything it gets more chaotic and more outrageous." "I'm desperate to because Deborah starts to come out to society and then had a crazy, teenage... her sweet 16 was pretty [crazy], hanging out with the Kennedys," Hill added. "One of the most interesting things about Outrageous is you have all those really famous historical figures that we know just trickling in. Having some of that for my character's storyline would be really fun." In an interview with Decider, Carter said she also thinks "there is so much more," explaining, "I mean, when you read Mary Lovell's book, you're like, 'What the h---?'"

What Has Bessie Carter Said About 'Outrageous'?

Source: BritBox/YouTube The historical drama TV series premiered on June 18.