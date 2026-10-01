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Paige DeSorbo Reveals How Freezing Her Eggs Freed Her From Dating Pressure

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Source: MEGA

Paige DeSorbo shared her thoughts on dating.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

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Paige DeSorbo shared her new approach to dating.

During the Season 4 premiere of Khloé Kardashian's "Khloé in Wonder Land," DeSorbo explained that freezing her eggs helped change the way she thinks about her timeline for having children.

While the 33-year-old admitted she hopes to become a mother someday, she said she doesn’t want that goal to pressure her into making a relationship decision before she feels ready.

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Paige DeSorbo Says Freezing Her Eggs Changed Her Approach to Dating

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Image of Paige DeSorbo shared how freezing her eggs changed her approach to dating.
Source: MEGA

Paige DeSorbo shared how freezing her eggs changed her approach to dating.

Telling Kardashian that she had already frozen her eggs, DeSorbo said she is practically giving herself another option as she thinks about motherhood.

According to her, this move has allowed her to approach dating without feeling like she needs to find a partner just because she wants to have children in the near future.

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Image of Paige DeSorbo admitted she wants to become a mother eventually, but also explained that she does not want that goal to force her into making a relationship decision before she is ready.
Source: MEGA

Paige DeSorbo admitted she wants to become a mother eventually, but also explained that she does not want that goal to force her into making a relationship decision before she is ready.

DeSorbo also opened up about how difficult it can be to leave the family you grew up with and begin building a family of your own.

Given how close she is with her parents and older brother, the idea of that transition feels especially meaningful to DeSorbo.

However, DeSorbo also added that seeing Kardashian, who shares daughter True and son Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson, as a mother makes her excited about eventually having children one day.

"I think you and your sisters are the perfect example of having a career. You're still really hot. You don't die after you have a baby. But I feel like sometimes society is very much have a baby, have a baby, and then when they do, they're like, 'Shut up,'" the reality star said.

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DeSorbo Still Turns To Her Parents for Guidance

Image of Paige DeSorbo said she is practically giving herself another option by freezing her eggs as she thinks about motherhood.
Source: MEGA

Paige DeSorbo said she is practically giving herself another option by freezing her eggs as she thinks about motherhood.

DeSorbo also mentioned during the interview that she remains extremely close to her family and still regularly turns to her parents for guidance regarding her life decisions.

“I call them for every business decision,” she said, explaining that she often wants to compare their initial reaction with her own instincts.

DeSorbo Has a Particular Necessity for a Future Partner

Image of Paige DeSorbo has 'someone who gets along with her brother' at the top of her list of requirement for a future partner.
Source: MEGA

Paige DeSorbo has 'someone who gets along with her brother' at the top of her list of requirement for a future partner.

Her close relationship with her older brother has also shaped what she looks for in a partner, with someone who gets along well with him ranking high on her list of qualities in a future husband.

The star had previously dated someone her brother didn’t connect with, which made her think more seriously about how a long-term relationship could affect their family dynamic and the time they spend together.

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