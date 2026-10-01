Paige DeSorbo Reveals How Freezing Her Eggs Freed Her From Dating Pressure

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Paige DeSorbo shared her new approach to dating. During the Season 4 premiere of Khloé Kardashian's "Khloé in Wonder Land," DeSorbo explained that freezing her eggs helped change the way she thinks about her timeline for having children. While the 33-year-old admitted she hopes to become a mother someday, she said she doesn’t want that goal to pressure her into making a relationship decision before she feels ready.

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Paige DeSorbo Says Freezing Her Eggs Changed Her Approach to Dating

Source: MEGA Paige DeSorbo shared how freezing her eggs changed her approach to dating.

Telling Kardashian that she had already frozen her eggs, DeSorbo said she is practically giving herself another option as she thinks about motherhood. According to her, this move has allowed her to approach dating without feeling like she needs to find a partner just because she wants to have children in the near future.

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Source: MEGA Paige DeSorbo admitted she wants to become a mother eventually, but also explained that she does not want that goal to force her into making a relationship decision before she is ready.

DeSorbo also opened up about how difficult it can be to leave the family you grew up with and begin building a family of your own. Given how close she is with her parents and older brother, the idea of that transition feels especially meaningful to DeSorbo. However, DeSorbo also added that seeing Kardashian, who shares daughter True and son Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson, as a mother makes her excited about eventually having children one day. "I think you and your sisters are the perfect example of having a career. You're still really hot. You don't die after you have a baby. But I feel like sometimes society is very much have a baby, have a baby, and then when they do, they're like, 'Shut up,'" the reality star said.

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DeSorbo Still Turns To Her Parents for Guidance

Source: MEGA Paige DeSorbo said she is practically giving herself another option by freezing her eggs as she thinks about motherhood.

DeSorbo also mentioned during the interview that she remains extremely close to her family and still regularly turns to her parents for guidance regarding her life decisions. “I call them for every business decision,” she said, explaining that she often wants to compare their initial reaction with her own instincts.

DeSorbo Has a Particular Necessity for a Future Partner

Source: MEGA Paige DeSorbo has 'someone who gets along with her brother' at the top of her list of requirement for a future partner.