Is Pam Bondi OK? Man Arrested After Allegedly Offering $45,000 for Attorney General's Assassination

Profile Image

Oct. 27 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Pam Bondi's life was threatened after a social media user allegedly offered $45,000 for her murder.

A Minnesota man was arrested and now faces federal charges in connection to the alleged bribe.

The suspect was identified as Tyler Avalos, 29, who was accused of publishing the threat via TikTok — where he said he wanted Donald Trump's attorney general "dead or alive" but "preferably dead," according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Per an affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Caleb Jurchisin, an investigation into Avalos began on October 9 after the FBI's National Threat Operations Center received a tip from a Detroit-based TikTok user who came across the shocking post.

Avalos' TikTok video allegedly featured Bondi "with a sniper-scope red dot" on her forehead.

"The caption reads, 'WANTED: Pam Bondi, REWARD: 45,000, DEAD OR ALIVE, (PREFERABLY DEAD),'" the affidavit explained. "Additionally, the suspect user posted a comment below the description that reads 'cough cough'/'when you don't serve us then what?'"

The suspect's TikTok profile displayed the name "WACKO," which the affidavit cited as a "symbol for anarchy." It also featured a link to a list of anarchist "FAQ's."

Avalos insisted his innocence after his arrest, with his attorney Daniel Gerdts telling the news outlet: "Mr. Avalos is not guilty of any crime."

During the FBI investigation, authorities were able to discover that Avalos signed up for the social media platform using a Samsung Galaxy after receiving information from TikTok, Google and Comcast.

Breaking News

Pam Bondi 'Murder-for-Hire' Suspect Has Prior Criminal Record

The investigation also revealed Avalos' history of breaking the law.

"He has a multistate conviction history including a July 2022 felony stalking conviction from Dakota County, [Minn.], an August 2016 felony third-degree domestic battery from Polk County, Florida, and an April 2016 misdemeanor domestic assault from Dakota County, which appears to have been reduced from a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge," per the affidavit.

According to RadarOnline.com, Avalos was released from police custody after his arrest under strict conditions.

The suspect is prohibited from traveling outside of Minnesota and must continue mental health treatment. Other conditions include no possession of weapons, no consumption of alcohol, a curfew, GPS monitoring and no internet access without approval.

