Pam Bondi 'Loves' That 'Saturday Night Live' Is Making Fun of Her, The View's Ana Navarro Insists: 'She Thinks It's a Good Thing'

Ana Navarro is confident that her former acquaintance Pam Bondi is reveling in all of the media attention she receives — whether it's bad or good. On the Monday, October 13, episode of The View, the women discussed how Amy Poehler portrayed Bondi on the October 11 episode of Saturday Night Live — something the attorney raved over even though they were making fun of her.

Ana Navarro Believes Pam Bondi Loved Her 'SNL' Portrayal

Source: @theview/x Ana Navarro believes Pam Bondi 'loves' that she's being imitated on 'Saturday Night Live.'

"You saw people skewering them and making fun of them, and Pam Bondi thinks it’s a good thing! And probably, for her with the MAGA base and with [Donald] Trump, it is a good thing," Navarro explained. "I think being skewered and imitated on Saturday Night Live — we’ve all be imitated — is kind of like a rite of passage." "I’ve known Pam Bondi for a long time, I haven’t spoken to her obviously in a few years but, this is a completely different Pam Bondi than the person I knew in Florida," she continued, noting the U.S. Attorney General used to be "affable" and "nice."

Source: mega/@snl/youtube Amy Poehler played Bondi on the October 11 episode of 'SNL.'

"I think she’s loving this. I think she’s loving the fact that... that we are talking about her this morning — is probably raising her stock with the MAGA base, but, frankly I think what she’s doing to the institution of the DOJ and the oversight in Congress is shameful and embarrassment and is going to go down in history as one of the worst performances by an attorney general in front of Congress," Navarro added.

Navarro's Costars React

Sara Haines felt it was in Bondi's best interest to react positively to the comedic sketch, spilling, "It looks bad when you can't take Saturday Night Live doing that to you." "She seemed prideful about it, which is odd," added Sunny Hostin.

Alyssa Farah Griffin loved the skit due to Poehler teaming back up with her best friend and former costar Tina Fey, who portrayed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. "I didn't even realize it was Tina Fey at first. They did the Kristi Noem look really well," Griffin noted, pointing out that Fey wore colored contacts.

Pam Bondi Tweets About 'SNL' Impression

.⁦@Sec_Noem⁩, should we recreate this picture in Chicago?



Loving Amy Poehler! pic.twitter.com/3wNCnS0sGX — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 12, 2025