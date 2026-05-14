Pam Grier, 76, Reveals She Has 1 Climax That Lasts for 3 Days in Shocking Confession: 'Be Prepared'

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Pam Grier is getting candid about her s-- life — and her latest confession completely stunned Julia Louis-Dreyfus. During the Wednesday, May 13, episode of Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast, “Wiser Than Me,” the conversation took a surprising turn after the host asked Grier a simple question: “Do you feel young?”

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Source: MEGA Pam Grier shocked listeners after revealing that one o----- now 'lasts three days.'

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The 76-year-old actress didn’t hesitate with her answer. “Yes, I do, because when you're young, you can have three, four, five o----- in an hour. “But when you get my age, you have one o----, it'll last three days.” Louis-Dreyfus, 65, was visibly shocked by the unexpected confession. “What are you talking about?” the host exclaimed. “Like, what are you doing down there to get a three-day o----? I need details.”

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Grier burst into laughter before explaining that there’s really no secret behind it. “You don't have to do anything, but when it happens, I just wanna tell you, you just be prepared,” she joked.

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Source: MEGA Julia Louis-Dreyfus was left speechless during the candid podcast conversation.

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Grier then doubled down on her statement, adding, “It's gonna be three whole days.” The actress’ playful comments come shortly after she opened up about her current love life and finding what she described as a “cosmic” connection with her mystery partner.

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While appearing on “Allison Interviews,” Grier admitted she didn't expect to find that kind of relationship later in life. “I never thought I would because when people find their person, it’s a warm, fuzzy [feeling]. You don’t know why, where, when, how… and when it happened, I said, I can’t believe it happened now,” she shared.

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Source: MEGA Pam Grier recently opened up about finding her 'cosmic' partner later in life.

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Around the 29-minute mark of the interview, Grier also made another blunt confession when discussing her s-- life, admitting she’s “h---- as f---.” The Foxy Brown star recalled feeling completely “overwhelmed” when their relationship first started. “I said, ‘If I just get an hour with this person a day, it would be so cool.’ Because for me at this age, what will I offer?” she explained.

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Grier also reflected on how meaningful the relationship has been for her, especially after seeing some of her closest friends never experience that same kind of intense connection. “They didn’t even know a man like my partner existed,” she continued. “And he may go off to another part of the universe and me another part, but at least I know that I met my person.” In her memoir, Foxy: My Life in Three Acts, Grier also looked back on her intimate relationship with late comedian Richard Pryor during the 1970s, revealing it eventually led to a frightening medical issue.

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Source: MEGA The actress admitted she still feels passionate and fulfilled in her romantic life at 76.

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At the time, Grier said her doctor informed her there was a “buildup of cocaine residue around the cervix and in the v-----.” According to Grier, the physician asked whether Pryor had dipped his g----- in cocaine before having oral or v---- s-- with her, though she immediately denied it. “Not that I know of. It’s not like he has a pile of cocaine next to the bed and he dips his p----- in it before we have s--,” she recalled telling the doctor.