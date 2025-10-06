Pamela Anderson Is Not 'Covering Up' Her Age With Shocking New Copper Bob Haircut, Expert Dishes

Anderson styled her fresh tresses differently for each event in France, whether a curled mullet, slicked back or a straight shag.

Pamela Anderson looks unrecognizable with her new hair color and cut.

She showed off her red strands at the Mugler show, Valentino and more A-List events last week.

French hairstylist John Nollet is responsible for Anderson's new look for her role in the film Love Is Not The Answer, which starts production just a few days after Paris Fashion Week concludes.

"I'm preparing for a film and so I'm playing with the color. I have my little references like Marlène Jobert. So why not get it done in France with a great French hairdresser because it's inspired by French cinema," she told an outlet while seated front row at the Mugler runway, noting she's "just having fun and playing with it."

The movie star reportedly brought a mood board to Nollet with French actresses Liv Ullman and Bibi Anderson and Swedish actress Gunnel Lindblom to model her hair after as well.