Pamela Anderson Is Not 'Covering Up' Her Age With Shocking New Copper Bob Haircut, Expert Dishes
Oct. 6 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Pamela Anderson looks unrecognizable with her new hair color and cut.
The Naked Gun star, 58, debuted a copper, '80s-style bob at Paris Fashion Week ahead of her upcoming movie shoot.
Anderson styled her fresh tresses differently for each event in France, whether a curled mullet, slicked back or a straight shag.
She showed off her red strands at the Mugler show, Valentino and more A-List events last week.
French hairstylist John Nollet is responsible for Anderson's new look for her role in the film Love Is Not The Answer, which starts production just a few days after Paris Fashion Week concludes.
"I'm preparing for a film and so I'm playing with the color. I have my little references like Marlène Jobert. So why not get it done in France with a great French hairdresser because it's inspired by French cinema," she told an outlet while seated front row at the Mugler runway, noting she's "just having fun and playing with it."
The movie star reportedly brought a mood board to Nollet with French actresses Liv Ullman and Bibi Anderson and Swedish actress Gunnel Lindblom to model her hair after as well.
Danielle Louise, hairstylist on Fresha, emphasized that copper is a "clever choice" that helps Anderson embrace her age.
"As we get older, our skin tone changes slightly, it can lose a bit of warmth, and copper brings that glow straight back. It lifts the complexion without looking too harsh," she explained to OK!. "It’s not about covering up age, it’s about working with it. There’s a real shift happening, women aren’t chasing that 'done' look anymore. They want hair that feels natural, that fits the way they live now. Pamela’s showing that you can still look incredible without trying to look 25. That’s what makes her hair moment feel powerful."
Anderson's new appearance is a dramatic departure from her signature Baywatch blonde.
"Pamela’s always been known for that bombshell blonde, but this new copper bob feels like a real turning point," Louise expressed. "It’s softer, more natural, like she’s finally comfortable just being herself. There’s a confidence in that kind of simplicity that really resonates with women in their 50s and 60s."
Pamela Anderson Ditches Makeup
The 58-year-old also continues to rock a makeup-free complexion during events, a choice she made in 2023.
"I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty," Anderson told a publication. "And I thought, 'I’m going to challenge beauty.' I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game."