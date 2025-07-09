NEWS Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Stopped Wearing Makeup: Not Just 'Wild Animal Between the Sheets’ Source: MEGA After years of being objectified in the public eye, '90s icon Pamela Anderson is reclaiming her image and opened up about her decision to go makeup-free.

After years of being objectified in the public eye, Pamela Anderson is reclaiming her image, starting with her decision to go makeup-free. “It can be even scary at times, me not wearing makeup and me being at this age, coming into this part of my career, I felt it was important for me in my personal life, to be more natural,” Anderson, 58, explained during an appearance on the “How to Fail With Elizabeth Day” podcast on Sunday, July 8.

Pamela Anderson Has Embraced a Make-Up Free Look

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson has embraced a make-up free look in recent years.

She continued, “I want to challenge myself and become and to be present myself in different ways because women are many things. We're not just the wild animal between the sheets.” The blonde beauty, who skyrocketed to fame in the ‘90s through her Playboy spreads and breakout roles on Baywatch and Home Improvement, clapped back at being called a “s-- symbol,” admitting it was a tricky path to navigate being labeled one of the world’s most attractive women.

Pamela Anderson Is Known for Being a '90s Bombshell

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson made her bare-faced debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

“I think it's not very s---. I think we all aspire to be s--- in our relationships, but s--- for the world is, I don't know,” Anderson explained. “It brought a lot of attention I didn't like, but I hate to say that because I'm not complaining, but I do feel that is a slippery slope where you are presenting yourself to the world like this and you get this attention back that.” The ‘90s bombshell has earned praise in recent years for embracing a makeup-free look, making her bold bare-faced debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

Pamela Anderson Rose to Fame on 'Baywatch'

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson is known for her role on 'Baywatch.'

“'I get people coming up to me on the street, at the grocery store, on the plane, and really loving this choice that I've made,” the Love, Pamela: A Memoir actress recounted during the interview. “I feel like this is a little bit of a rebel move to be who you want to be, like what is beauty? Beauty’s subjective? We don't have to look like the covers of magazines.” Anderson has remained firm in her mission to reclaim her image — even though it was the very thing that launched her into fame. At just 22, she attended a Vancouver football game with her mother and appeared on the stadium jumbotron, catching the eye of brewing company executives who quickly hired her as a spokesmodel.

Pamela Anderson Was Discovered at a Football Game

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson was discovered on a jumbotron.