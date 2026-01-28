Papa Johns Announces Launch of Its All-New Pan Pizza!

Available nationwide starting tomorrow, January 29 , the new Pan Pizza elevates the classic pan style in a way that feels distinctly Papa Johns. It features a fluffy, thick crust with crispy, caramelized edges, a decadent six-cheese blend, and Papa Johns Special Garlic Sauce baked directly into the bottom of the pan for a golden, savory finish. The result is bold flavor and indulgent texture in every bite.

Papa Johns has announced the launch of its all-new Pan Pizza , a recipe years in the making that is designed to reclaim the pan pizza category with quality-first ingredients and serious crave appeal.

