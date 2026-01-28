Papa Johns Announces Launch of Its All-New Pan Pizza!
Jan. 28 2026, Published 1:19 a.m. ET
Papa Johns has announced the launch of its all-new Pan Pizza, a recipe years in the making that is designed to reclaim the pan pizza category with quality-first ingredients and serious crave appeal.
Available nationwide starting tomorrow, January 29, the new Pan Pizza elevates the classic pan style in a way that feels distinctly Papa Johns. It features a fluffy, thick crust with crispy, caramelized edges, a decadent six-cheese blend, and Papa Johns Special Garlic Sauce baked directly into the bottom of the pan for a golden, savory finish. The result is bold flavor and indulgent texture in every bite.