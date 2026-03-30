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Papa Johns Introduces Over-Toasted Sandwiches: From Philly Cheesesteak to Chicken Bacon Ranch and More

papa johns sandwiches to you
Source: Papa Johns
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March 30 2026, Published 12:34 a.m. ET

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Papa Johns is introducing its newest, pizza-approved innovation with the best ingredients; oven-toasted sandwiches. Expertly crafted with ciabatta bread and brushed with our Special Garlic Sauce, these sandwiches are here to deliver crave-worthy flavor in every bite.

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papa johns sandwiches to you
Source: Papa Johns
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Papa Johns’ sandwiches come in three, deliciously chef-curated flavors:

• Philly Cheesesteak: Seasoned chopped steak,roasted onions and peppers, tangy pizza ranch and white American cheese.

• Chicken Bacon Ranch: All-white meat grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, banana peppers, tangy pizza ranch and white American cheese.

• Steak & Mushroom: Seasoned chopped steak, roasted mushrooms and onions with garlic truffle sauce.

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papa johns sandwiches to you
Source: Papa Johns
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The new sandwiches are packed with edge to edge fillings and bursting with flavor, inviting hungry lunch seekers to rethink what a pizza brand can deliver.

papa johns sandwiches to you
Source: Papa Johns

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