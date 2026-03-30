Papa Johns Introduces Over-Toasted Sandwiches: From Philly Cheesesteak to Chicken Bacon Ranch and More
March 30 2026, Published 12:34 a.m. ET
Papa Johns is introducing its newest, pizza-approved innovation with the best ingredients; oven-toasted sandwiches. Expertly crafted with ciabatta bread and brushed with our Special Garlic Sauce, these sandwiches are here to deliver crave-worthy flavor in every bite.
Papa Johns’ sandwiches come in three, deliciously chef-curated flavors:
• Philly Cheesesteak: Seasoned chopped steak,roasted onions and peppers, tangy pizza ranch and white American cheese.
• Chicken Bacon Ranch: All-white meat grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes, banana peppers, tangy pizza ranch and white American cheese.
• Steak & Mushroom: Seasoned chopped steak, roasted mushrooms and onions with garlic truffle sauce.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The new sandwiches are packed with edge to edge fillings and bursting with flavor, inviting hungry lunch seekers to rethink what a pizza brand can deliver.