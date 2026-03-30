Papa Johns Introduces Over-Toasted Sandwiches: From Philly Cheesesteak to Chicken Bacon Ranch and More

The new sandwiches are packed with edge to edge fillings and bursting with flavor, inviting hungry lunch seekers to rethink what a pizza brand can deliver.

Papa Johns is introducing its newest, pizza-approved innovation with the best ingredients; oven-toasted sandwiches . Expertly crafted with ciabatta bread and brushed with our Special Garlic Sauce, these sandwiches are here to deliver crave-worthy flavor in every bite.

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