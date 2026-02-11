or
Article continues below advertisement
Papa Johns Is Setting Its Sights to Become the First National Pizzeria Brand to Earn a Michelin Star

papa johns
Source: Papa Johns
Profile Image

Feb. 11 2026, Published 1:25 a.m. ET

Papa Johns is reaching for the stars… literally.

On the heels of the highly anticipated launch of Pan Pizza, Papa Johns is setting its sights on a bold ambition to become the first national pizzeria brand to earn a Michelin Star.

Papa Johns and the new Pan Pizza check every box of what MICHELIN looks for in a star‑worthy contender:

MORE ON:
NEWS

Quality of Ingredients: Top-tier, fresh ingredients across every Pan Pizza

Mastery of Technique: A decade of R&D behind the Pan, executed with expert preparation and cooking precision

Harmony of Flavors: Thoughtful balance of taste, texture, and creativity in every bite

Consistency: The same high standards at Papa Johns locations nationwide.

And to prove it’s serious, Papa Johns is taking its Michelin moment IRL on Thursday, February 19, where Papa Rewards members can reserve a table at a one-day-only Michelin Dining Experience in New York City.

