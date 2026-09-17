Paranormal Writer David Wilcock Left Multiple Suicide Notes After Calling 911 in Distress, Police Reveal
Sept. 17 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Prolific sci-fi author David Wilcock left several suicide notes and estate beneficiary lists, TMZ reported, citing an autopsy report following his death.
The paranormal expert and Ancient Aliens contributor died by suicide on Monday, April 20, in Colorado. He was 53.
The Authorities' Timeline
According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Wilcock called emergency dispatchers at 10:44 a.m. on April 20 and spoke about health and financial concerns that had been plaguing him at the time. Two deputies responded to his home.
Wilcock died at the scene. Deputies searched the property and found no one else there. The coroner’s office formally identified him on Wednesday, April 22, and authorities released the timeline of his death the following day to the public with his family’s consent.
Longstanding Mental Health Concerns
In a statement shared by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Wilcock’s family said he had experienced a “long struggle with depression” and “overwhelming financial debt.” His family expressed hope that his death would bring greater attention to access to mental health care.
The family said those closest to Wilcock understood the extent of his untreated mental health struggles. They also shared memories of his life beyond his public work, describing a curious, introspective child who grew up loving books, music and questions about the universe. Those interests later developed into a focus on psychology and spirituality.
His family requested privacy as they grieved and processed the loss.
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Addressing Rumors
Wilcock’s relatives rejected any suggestions of a cover-up related to the author's passing, saying there had been no foul play. Their statement acknowledged concerns about misinformation in some of his work while asking people to approach his death with compassion.
They also encouraged donations in his memory to the Crisis Text Line or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Media-Spanning Works
Wilcock built an audience around paranormal subjects and claims about extraterrestrial life. He was associated with the disclosure movement, whose supporters seek the release of information they believe the government holds about UFOs.
His books included The Source Field Investigations, The Synchronicity Key, The Ascension Mysteries and Awakening in the Dream. His publisher’s biography identified him as a New York Times bestselling author, lecturer and filmmaker.
He also appeared on History’s Ancient Aliens and worked as a consulting producer on the series. Beyond television, his articles and YouTube videos attracted millions of views, according to the same publisher.