Paris Hilton Says Adult Film Scandal Will 'Haunt Me for the Rest of My Life': 'I Don't Know If I'll Fully Be Healed'

Paris Hilton is pulling back the curtain on a scandal that changed her life forever. More than 20 years after her infamous adult film made headlines around the world, the socialite, 44, admits the trauma still lingers — and said it’s something she’ll likely never fully recover from.

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton revealed she still struggles with the pain of her adult film being released.

The reality TV icon revisits the painful chapter in her new documentary, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir. She opened up about how the private footage she filmed with then-boyfriend Rick Salomon in 2001 was leaked without her consent when she was just 19 years old. "I had been through a lot in my life, but then to be publicly humiliated in such a way with someone who I loved and trusted ... I had no idea that anyone would ever even see this," Hilton told Fox News Digital. "It was just humiliating," she added. "I didn’t want to leave my house. I felt the whole world was looking at it, laughing and villainizing me. I was a young girl who had come out of a very traumatizing place and met the wrong person who could do something like that to me." The "Stars Are Blind" singer went on: "It’s something that will affect me for the rest of my life. I don’t know if I’ll ever fully be healed from that. It’s something that will haunt me for the rest of my life."

Source: MEGA The film was of Paris Hilton and then-boyfriend Rick Salomon.

In Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, Hilton doesn’t just revisit the fallout from her leaked adult film tape — she digs into how it actually came about and the pressure she said she felt from Salomon. In the documentary, she recalls that Salomon — who she described as her first real love — brought up the idea of making the tape, telling her that it was “something I do with all my girlfriends.” The film shows how that dynamic played out emotionally for her: Hilton said he even offered to show her his other recordings to make her feel comfortable, which she refused, because she wasn’t “sexual at all” at the time. She admits in the film that pressure played a role in her participating: "He was the first guy that I met when I got out of Provo [Canyon School] at a club in New York. I was so in love with him. He was ... my life. And I would have done anything for him." "I remember him saying, ‘OK, fine. If you don’t do it, I’ll just call someone else,’" Hilton recalled. She eventually said yes to filming. "That was one of the most painful experiences I’ve been through," the businesswoman admitted. "I’m sure if I had not been through all the other things before, it probably would have been even worse. I was so terrified. Is this going to ruin everything I worked so hard for?" Hilton has repeatedly emphasized that the tape was never meant for public release and that she had no role in leaking it.

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton admitted to feeling pressured to film with Salomon.

The mom-of-two explained that the public reaction at the time only deepened the wounds, as she was relentlessly mocked and reduced to a tabloid punchline rather than treated with empathy. "I’d always looked up to people like Princess Diana and Grace Kelly and all these elegant women," she shared in the documentary. "And I felt when he did that to me, I could never be like these women because no one would ever see me that way because of what he did to me. And that always broke my heart so much. ... in my mind, I thought my life was over."

Source: MEGA The singer hopes her story will help others.