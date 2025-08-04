NEWS Paris Jackson Accuses Lawyers of Taking 6-Figure Amounts From Late Dad Michael's Estate Source: @parisjackson/instagram Paris Jackson has accused a group of lawyers of taking money from her late dad Michael Jackson's estate. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 4 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Paris Jackson has accused a group of lawyers of taking money from the estate of her late father, Michael Jackson. John Branca and John McClain became the executors of the music icon's estate when he died in 2009, while Paris and her two younger brothers, Prince and Bigi, are the beneficiaries.

Paris Jackson Sees 'Red Flags' in Executors' Spending

Source: mega Paris Jackson believes the executors of her late dad Michael Jackson's estate are mishandling his estate.

In a new legal filing Paris, 27, made "to protect the rights and interests" of herself and her siblings, she asked the judge to demand that the executors hand over paperwork covering any legal fees made to third party firms between 2019 and 2023. "Executors’ profound delay in seeking Court approval for extraordinary fees and costs, and lack of oversight with regard to large non-contractual payments Counsel bestowed upon themselves, is concerning," Paris' lawyer stated. "The five-year and growing lag inherently prejudices the ability of the Court and the beneficiaries to provide effective oversight. But the fact that this delay obscured the payment of non-contractual $125,000 and $250,000 gifts to Counsel is even more troubling."

Source: mega Paris wants a third executor hired to help prevent further alleged mishaps.

"No client would give such gifts to her lawyers out of her own pocket. Worse still, Counsel made the payments knowing that the beneficiaries long ago objected to the practice, and were less than forthcoming in their belated disclosures," the filing continued. "At a minimum, these gratuities, and counsel’s preposterous declarations in support of them, raise red flags." The singer said it's "painful to admit," but she believes "the present records suggest a group of closely-knit, highly-compensated lawyers is exploiting Executors’ lack of oversight to skim money from the Estate, in plain view."

Paris Addressed the Situation Back in 2018

Source: mega Paris Jackson was 11 when the 'Smooth Criminal' crooner died in 2009.

Paris noted that in 2018, she talked to the executors "discreetly" to address the attorneys rewarding themselves with big checks. "Counsel apparently ignored this objection, as the Estate paid out at least $500,000 in gifts to counsel just eight months," she pointed out. "The executors certainly would object to use of their own funds to pay non-contractual six-figure gratuities to a service provider. It is surprising, therefore, that the Executors have not put a stop to this practice — especially after the beneficiaries raised the issue," the statement continued. "This begs the question whether Counsel fully informed Executors about the nature of the gifts they elected to pay to themselves … or kept Executors partially or wholly in the dark."

Source: mega An attorney for Michael's estate denied the accusations.