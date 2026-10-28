Parker Posey Stuns Jenna Bush Hager by Revealing She's Returning for 'The White Lotus' Season 4: 'Why Did We Not Have the Research?'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 9:28 a.m. ET
Parker Posey had a pretty good reason not to worry about missing out on the next season of the HBO hit she helped make unforgettable.
"No, because I'm in Season 4 of The White Lotus. I thought I would tell you," Posey joked during a Monday, October 26, appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle after being asked if she has "FOMO" when it comes to the upcoming season.
Parker Posey's Revelation Caught the Co-Hosts Off Guard
The actress' casual announcement sent Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones into laughter as they realized they had missed what sounded like a major casting update.
"No! What is happening and why did we not have the research!" Hager exclaimed.
Posey then explained that the show's creator, Mike White, had recently checked in on her.
"Mike White texted me, and he was asking me how I was doing. And I was like, 'How are you? Are you back?' They have four more weeks to go," the Party Girl alumna recalled.
Parker Posey Would Rather Be on the Couch
Hager wasn't ready to abandon the subject just yet. "But in general, FOMO is not something you get?" she pressed.
"It's not," Posey stated before turning the question back on Hager. "Do you have it?"
Hager revealed that she, too, didn't worry about missing out. She explained that she was increasingly happy to stay in rather than attend every event. "I don't have it anymore because I get too tired. I would rather be on the couch," she explained.
Posey immediately identified with the feeling. "Me too!" the Scream 3 performer exclaimed. "I like the pillows under my knees."
"You've never been a FOMO girlie?" Hager asked again.
"No, I've never been a FOMO girl," Posey reiterated. "What about you?" she asked, turning to Jones.
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Sheinelle Jones Had a Different Take on FOMO
Jones had a slightly different perspective of FOMO from her couch-loving co-hosts. "Sometimes, maybe. It depends on what it is," she remarked.
The conversation then shifted to Posey's new project, The Mob, a reality competition in which celebrities compete for cash while taking on assignments.
Posey explained that the role as host gave her room to experiment. "I'm playing with the mystery of her and the imagination of her, and yeah, it's fun. It's eye candy, and I never did anything like this," she said.
Parker Posey Is Already Thinking About Making 'The Mob' Funnier
Posey credited her friend Alan Cumming with encouraging her to embrace the opportunity. "We talked on the phone, and he was like, 'You'll have a blast, and you can bring a lot of ideas and stuff,'" she recalled.
Although she hadn't seen the finished edits, the 57-year-old already has ideas for a possible return. "And if we go again, I want to fine-tune and make it funnier," she said.
The actress also praised the reality performers she met during filming, revealing she was interested in working with them in another capacity. "Can I make a movie with you guys? Can we do even more?" she recalled asking the young performers.
"They give a lot of themselves," Posey added.