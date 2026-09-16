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Pat McAfee Dishes on Watching Football With Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise: 'Fantastic'

Split photo of Tom Cruise, Pat McAfee, and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Pat McAfee recalled meeting Tom Cruise and Taylor Swift at a football match.

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Sept. 16 2026, Updated 9:50 a.m. ET

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Pat McAfee is opening up about getting to watch football next to Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise.

Talking about the chance of a lifetime as he watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos next to the iconic superstars, the ESPN personality said on Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, “That was the most ‘into it’ suite we’ve ever been in. Watching them experience a game was fantastic.”

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Image of Pat McAfee co-anchored ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' in the Kansas City Chiefs' match against the Denver Broncos.
Source: MEGA

Pat McAfee co-anchored ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' in the Kansas City Chiefs' match against the Denver Broncos.

Turns out, the suite he was in at Arrowhead Stadium was the one that included the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's very own family.

It had Swift, his mother-in-law Andrea Swift, brother Jason Kelce, and mother Donna Kelce.

Recalling the moment of a lifetime, Pat said, “I potentially talked to Tom Cruise last night. I got a chance to chit-chat with Miss Taylor Swift last night. Huge day… I’ll tell you, I was dripping in sweat.”

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Pat McAfee Recalled His First Meeting With Taylor Swift

Image of Pat McAfee recalled meeting Taylor Swift for the first time at the football match.
Source: MEGA

Pat McAfee recalled meeting Taylor Swift for the first time at the football match.

At the event, Pat co-anchored ESPN's Monday Night Countdown and was clad in a suit jacket for the same.

But the weather in Kansas City didn't support him, as it peaked at 95 degrees, making him drenched in sweat by the time he reached the Kelce family VIP suite.

Bumping into Taylor and Donna first, he greeted Travis' mother with, “Legend, how are you?”

But before he could say hello to the billionaire pop star seated next to her, Taylor pulled him in for a big, now-sweaty hug.

“This is how I’m meeting Taylor Swift for the first time really,” Pat admitted, despite attending her star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden in July. “[I] just sweat all over her.”

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Image of Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise were seated in the VIP room at Travis Kelce's football match.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise were seated in the VIP room at Travis Kelce's football match.

“She’s all in,” said Pat, noting that Taylor was following “every snap.”

But the best part was when, at the end of his way out, Pat stepped up to ask the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer for a selfie.

“On the way out, I go, ‘Miss Taylor, is there any way I can get a selfie with you?’” Pat recounted. “She said, ‘Absolutely.’ She was so kind, so hospitable.”

Pat Also Shared Seeing Tom Cruise At The Game

Image of Pat McAfee said Tom Cruise was as cool as a cucumber despite the Missouri heat at the football match.
Source: MEGA

Pat McAfee said Tom Cruise was as cool as a cucumber despite the Missouri heat at the football match.

Besides Taylor, Pat also got to see the iconic Mission: Impossible actor up close and marvel at his ability to not sweat.

As Pat shared, Tom was practically as cool as a cucumber despite the Missouri heat.

“He had a leather jacket on and didn’t have a single drop or bead of sweat anywhere,” Pat marveled.

The moment the action hero left, the sports analyst asked how that was possible.

The answer was simple: “He’s the movie star. He doesn’t sweat, dude.”

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