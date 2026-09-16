Pat McAfee Dishes on Watching Football With Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise: 'Fantastic'

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Pat McAfee is opening up about getting to watch football next to Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise. Talking about the chance of a lifetime as he watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos next to the iconic superstars, the ESPN personality said on Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, “That was the most ‘into it’ suite we’ve ever been in. Watching them experience a game was fantastic.”

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Source: MEGA Pat McAfee co-anchored ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' in the Kansas City Chiefs' match against the Denver Broncos.

Turns out, the suite he was in at Arrowhead Stadium was the one that included the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's very own family. It had Swift, his mother-in-law Andrea Swift, brother Jason Kelce, and mother Donna Kelce. Recalling the moment of a lifetime, Pat said, “I potentially talked to Tom Cruise last night. I got a chance to chit-chat with Miss Taylor Swift last night. Huge day… I’ll tell you, I was dripping in sweat.”

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Pat McAfee Recalled His First Meeting With Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Pat McAfee recalled meeting Taylor Swift for the first time at the football match.

At the event, Pat co-anchored ESPN's Monday Night Countdown and was clad in a suit jacket for the same. But the weather in Kansas City didn't support him, as it peaked at 95 degrees, making him drenched in sweat by the time he reached the Kelce family VIP suite. Bumping into Taylor and Donna first, he greeted Travis' mother with, “Legend, how are you?” But before he could say hello to the billionaire pop star seated next to her, Taylor pulled him in for a big, now-sweaty hug. “This is how I’m meeting Taylor Swift for the first time really,” Pat admitted, despite attending her star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden in July. “[I] just sweat all over her.”

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise were seated in the VIP room at Travis Kelce's football match.

“She’s all in,” said Pat, noting that Taylor was following “every snap.” But the best part was when, at the end of his way out, Pat stepped up to ask the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer for a selfie. “On the way out, I go, ‘Miss Taylor, is there any way I can get a selfie with you?’” Pat recounted. “She said, ‘Absolutely.’ She was so kind, so hospitable.”

Pat Also Shared Seeing Tom Cruise At The Game

Source: MEGA Pat McAfee said Tom Cruise was as cool as a cucumber despite the Missouri heat at the football match.