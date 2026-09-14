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Patrick Clancy Seen With New Wife for First Time Publicly After Lindsay's Mistrial

Split photo of Patrick Clancy and Lindsay Clancy
Source: @COURTTV/YouTube; AP

Patrick Clancy was seen with his new wife for the first time publicly since the Lindsay Clancy mistrial.

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Sept. 14 2026, Updated 8:24 a.m. ET

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Patrick Clancy was recently spotted with his new wife after the Lindsay Clancy mistrial.

As reported by TMZ, Patrick was seen with Rachel Danis, with the two stepping out for a low-key Hamptons coffee run.

Patrick and Rachel were seen inside the Milk Pail on Saturday, where the two appeared to be grabbing drinks and browsing the shop.

While Patrick kept it casual in a pink polo and shorts, Rachel stood a few feet behind him.

This comes a little over a week after a judge declared a mistrial in Lindsay's case.

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Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis Were Previously Spotted As Well

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Image of Patrick Clancy was recently spotted with his new wife, Rachel Danis.
Source: AP

Patrick Clancy was recently spotted with his new wife, Rachel Danis.

Patrick and Rachel were previously spotted in NYC last week as well, holding hands, chatting, and looking like a couple without a care in the world, as reported by TMZ.

While Patrick sported a sharp Patagonia jacket, Rachel wore a white jacket and black leggings.

These pictures came out on the fifth day of deliberations in the case.

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Patrick Spoke Out About the Lindsay Clancy Mistrial

Image of After the Lindsay Clancy trial was declared a mistrial, Patrick Clancy opened up about it.
Source: LINDSAY MARIE CLANCY/FACEBOOK

After the Lindsay Clancy trial was declared a mistrial, Patrick Clancy opened up about it.

After the Lindsay Clancy trial was declared a mistrial, Patrick opened up about it.

Issuing a statement through his attorney, he said, per TMZ, "Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance."

He added, "The loss of Patrick's children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure."

The statement continued, "The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful for Patrick, for his family, and for all of us."

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Image of In the Lindsay Clancy trial, out of the 12 jurors in the case, 11 were in agreement while one disagreed.
Source: AP

In the Lindsay Clancy trial, out of the 12 jurors in the case, 11 were in agreement while one disagreed.

Per TMZ, on the fifth day of deliberations, the jurors told the trial judge for the second time that they couldn't come to a conclusion.

At the time, they were once again sent back to the deliberation room to try again.

According to further reports, it was revealed that out of the 12 jurors in the case, 11 were in agreement while one disagreed.

This sole holdout was even reportedly disregarding the judge’s instructions, per Lindsay's lawyer Kevin Reddington.

Image of after declaring a mistrial, the judge gave Lindsay Clancy's lawyer an hour to get an appeal from the Supreme Court.
Source: AP

After declaring a mistrial, the judge gave Lindsay Clancy's lawyer an hour to get an appeal from the Supreme Court.

When the judge once again sent the jury back to deliberate, Kevin argued that his honor isn't thinking of the 11 jurors' concern that the 12th among them simply isn't following the law.

However, the judge fired back by saying he's sufficiently probed and believes he's fit to serve.

The jury then sent a note to the judge, saying it was with a heavy heart that they couldn't come to a unanimous decision.

The judge then declared a mistrial, but still gave Lindsay's lawyer an hour to get an appeal from the Supreme Court.

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