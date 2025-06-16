Patrick Renna Would Be 'Totally Into' Joining a Reboot of 'The Sandlot' on One Condition: 'I Want to Make Sure It's Good'

Patrick Renna is best known for his role as Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the 1993 movie The Sandlot, which is why he would be open to a remake one day.

"We were approached a couple of years ago because at the end of the movie, it tells you what we all end up doing, so it almost writes the reboot itself, and they were considering doing a TV show. I don't know what happened to it. The ownership of the movie bounced around a lot — it was Fox and then MGM and then back to Fox and now Disney and then back to Fox. Now, it's finally with Disney. There were definitely whispers of it back in the day, but I don't know what they're doing with it now," the actor, 46, exclusively tells OK!. "I think it is better to leave it the way it is, but if you do something fun about us as adults, and if the intention is to make something great, I would totally be into it. I just want to make sure it's good because boy would that be disappointing if it wasn't!"