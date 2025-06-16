Patrick Renna Would Be 'Totally Into' Joining a Reboot of 'The Sandlot' on One Condition: 'I Want to Make Sure It's Good'
Patrick Renna is best known for his role as Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the 1993 movie The Sandlot, which is why he would be open to a remake one day.
"We were approached a couple of years ago because at the end of the movie, it tells you what we all end up doing, so it almost writes the reboot itself, and they were considering doing a TV show. I don't know what happened to it. The ownership of the movie bounced around a lot — it was Fox and then MGM and then back to Fox and now Disney and then back to Fox. Now, it's finally with Disney. There were definitely whispers of it back in the day, but I don't know what they're doing with it now," the actor, 46, exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with Advanced Herbals™ from the makers of Dramamine®. "I think it is better to leave it the way it is, but if you do something fun about us as adults, and if the intention is to make something great, I would totally be into it. I just want to make sure it's good because boy would that be disappointing if it wasn't!"
"As long as Shawn Levy could direct it because he's got that nostalgia thing down — and the Duffer Brothers! We'll get them from Stranger Things," he quips about the legendary moviemakers.
The star, who shares two boys Flynn and Liam with his wife, Jasmin Renna, doesn't often watch the film, a coming-of-age sports comedy film about a new kid in town, Scotty Smalls, who joins a group of baseball-loving boys in the early 1960s, often, but now that his boys are old enough to enjoy it, it's been a fun trip down memory lane for him.
"I brought my 8-year-old when he was around three or four, we happened to be stopping through Salt Lake City, and went to where The Sandlot was filmed, which was cool. That was nostalgic for me to go back there and bring my son. It was special," he says. "I clue them into things like that, but I don't think I will sit them down with popcorn in the living room and say, 'Watch The Sandlot!'"
Though his kiddos have seen the flick, they don't ask to "watch it over and over like other kids."
"I think because I'm in it, it's not the same for them," he says. "It probably ruins it a little bit. They love Bluey, Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles right now. I will definitely sit them down and have them watch Goonies — that will mean a lot to me. My 8-year-old watched Goonies and loved it, and I was just watching his face the whole time."
Patrick, who has a little girl on the way, still can't get over how much that flick means to people. "There's something really special about that time," he notes. "It never ceases to amaze me when you have three generations that come up to you and are like, 'You've been in our living room for 30 years.' You can't help but be humbled and honored by it. I definitely keep in touch with all The Sandlot guys for sure. I'll see them every so often. We're on a group chat, and we're all still buds."
Being part of The Sandlot led to a perfect partnership with Advanced Herbals™, from the makers of Dramamine®, as they gave the iconic character a do-over of the film's unforgettable carnival scene, but this time, sensitive stomachs were spared.
"It was sort of a no-brainer. We gave nods to that scene. We didn't have the product back then, but it would have saved us a lot of heartache! It's cool because it’s brought to you from the makers of Dramamine®, which is a big company, and then it has this natural herbal side to it, which is important to me with young kids. I had a blast working with them. It was not hard to convince my son to go to the L.A. County Fair and ride around a bunch of rides with me all day and play the games!" he quips.
"I didn't realize how good the product is! They taste great, and they're not medicated. If I am on a long trip in the car or even an airplane, sometimes I get a little squeamish, so it's perfect for that," he adds. "You pop in two and you feel better!"
Patrick and Advanced Herbals™, from the makers of Dramamine®, are extending the “chew over” to one lucky group with the Advanced Herbals “Chew Over” Sweepstakes, offering the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redo a vacation that previously went awry and make new, nausea-free memories.
Click here for more details.