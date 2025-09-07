COUPLES Patrick Schwarzenegger Marries Longtime Girlfriend Abby Champion in Fairytale Wedding at Gozzer Ranch Source: mega Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion tied the knot in Idaho on Saturday, September 6. OK! Staff Sept. 7 2025, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

In a dazzling ceremonial display that could have come straight out of a storybook, Patrick Schwarzenegger has officially exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, Abby Champion. The White Lotus star and the stunning model celebrated their love in a lavish wedding held at the picturesque Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Idaho, overlooking the idyllic Lake Coeur d’Alene, on Saturday, September 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @abbychampion/Instagram The pair have been together for nearly eight years.

Article continues below advertisement

The lovebirds, who have been together for nearly eight years, said "I do" in front of an intimate crowd gathered from among the couple’s closest friends and family members. Notably present were the actor's illustrious parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Article continues below advertisement

Guests arriving at the posh venue, which demands a three-day rental price starting at $20,000, were greeted by an atmosphere of romance and celebration. Photos obtained by Page Six reveal that Patrick, 31, sported a dapper cream tuxedo paired with sleek black dress pants, while his bride, 28, radiated elegance in a sleeveless cream gown adorned with a floor-length veil that fluttered gracefully in the soft Idaho breeze.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @abbychampion/Instagram The duo got married on September 6.

Article continues below advertisement

The wedding party also turned heads, with bridesmaids donning lovely buttermilk yellow dresses that popped against the serene natural backdrop, and the groomsmen looking sharp in classic black tuxedos. Among the notable attendees were Abby’s parents, Laura and Greg Champion, along with Patrick’s siblings, including sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt. The roster also included Hollywood heavyweights Rob Lowe and Jason Isaacs.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @patrickschwarzenegger/Instagram They announced their engagement in December 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

This romantic milestone comes just a year after the couple announced their engagement in December 2023, igniting a wave of excitement among fans. Despite the fervor surrounding the engagement, Patrick disclosed that their wedding plans had faced delays. Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, he vividly recounted, “Finally, a year and a half ago, we got engaged, and it was our moment. It was this great thing, and about a few days later, I booked White Lotus."

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick continued, recounting the challenges presented by a tight filming schedule. “I was like, ‘Abby, I know we’re in this high of engagement, and we’re gonna get married this year, but we’re gonna have to push it. I got White Lotus and I’m gonna go film for the next seven months in Thailand.’” The postponement, however, did little to dampen Abby's spirits, as Patrick shared that she was still “so happy” about the eventual plans for their wedding day.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @patrickschwarzenegger/Instagram The actor had to postpone the wedding due to getting the role in 'White Lotus.'