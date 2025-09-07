Patrick Schwarzenegger Marries Longtime Girlfriend Abby Champion in Fairytale Wedding at Gozzer Ranch
In a dazzling ceremonial display that could have come straight out of a storybook, Patrick Schwarzenegger has officially exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend, Abby Champion.
The White Lotus star and the stunning model celebrated their love in a lavish wedding held at the picturesque Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Idaho, overlooking the idyllic Lake Coeur d’Alene, on Saturday, September 6.
The lovebirds, who have been together for nearly eight years, said "I do" in front of an intimate crowd gathered from among the couple’s closest friends and family members.
Notably present were the actor's illustrious parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.
Guests arriving at the posh venue, which demands a three-day rental price starting at $20,000, were greeted by an atmosphere of romance and celebration.
Photos obtained by Page Six reveal that Patrick, 31, sported a dapper cream tuxedo paired with sleek black dress pants, while his bride, 28, radiated elegance in a sleeveless cream gown adorned with a floor-length veil that fluttered gracefully in the soft Idaho breeze.
The wedding party also turned heads, with bridesmaids donning lovely buttermilk yellow dresses that popped against the serene natural backdrop, and the groomsmen looking sharp in classic black tuxedos.
Among the notable attendees were Abby’s parents, Laura and Greg Champion, along with Patrick’s siblings, including sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt. The roster also included Hollywood heavyweights Rob Lowe and Jason Isaacs.
This romantic milestone comes just a year after the couple announced their engagement in December 2023, igniting a wave of excitement among fans. Despite the fervor surrounding the engagement, Patrick disclosed that their wedding plans had faced delays.
Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, he vividly recounted, “Finally, a year and a half ago, we got engaged, and it was our moment. It was this great thing, and about a few days later, I booked White Lotus."
Patrick continued, recounting the challenges presented by a tight filming schedule. “I was like, ‘Abby, I know we’re in this high of engagement, and we’re gonna get married this year, but we’re gonna have to push it. I got White Lotus and I’m gonna go film for the next seven months in Thailand.’”
The postponement, however, did little to dampen Abby's spirits, as Patrick shared that she was still “so happy” about the eventual plans for their wedding day.
The couple had been reveling in the beauty of Idaho since at least Thursday, where they enjoyed leisurely activities on the sparkling lake, further heightening the celebratory mood ahead of their nuptials. The backdrop of lush greenery and stunning lakeside views created a picturesque setting that perfectly complemented the couple's radiant love story.