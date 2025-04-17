or
'Rude' Patti Smith Reduced 'Waitress to Tears,' Famous Restaurateur Keith McNally Alleges in Juicy New Book

Composite photo of Patti Smith and Keith McNally
Source: @thisispattismith/Instagram; @keithmcnallynyc/Instagram

Famous restauranter Keith McNally alleged singer Patti Smith reduced a 'waitress to tears.'

April 17 2025, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

New York City restaurateur Keith McNally dished on an A-list celebrity who was “incredibly rude” to one of his servers, leading them to break down and cry.

Photo of Keith McNally
Source: @keithmcnallynyc/Instagram

Ketih McNally owns more than 12 popular restaurants in New York City.

McNally, who owns more than 12 popular restaurants, including Balthazar’s and Minetta Tavern, recalled a story when he was a manager at One Fifth restaurant in the 1970’s.

In an excerpt from his forthcoming book I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir, obtained by New York Magazine’s Grub Street, he called out famous singer Patti Smith by name.

McNally recalled Smith frequently dined at the restaurant with her then-boyfriend, photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. Sam Wagstaff, Mapplethorpe’s ex who lived above the restaurant, frequently joined the couple to eat.

Photo of Patti Smith
Source: MEGA

Patti Smith was 'difficult to wait on,' according to Keith McNally.

“Smith and Mapplethorpe could be very difficult to wait on,” he wrote. “Smith, unfortunately, was incredibly rude to the servers. It’s impossible for me to listen to a Patti Smith song today without remembering her reducing a waitress to tears because she forgot to put bread on the table.”

He added Mapplethorpe “never tried to belittle” waitstaff like Smith had.

People flocked to the comments section of New York Magazine’s Instagram post to share their thoughts on Smith. “He’s not lying about Patti Smith,” one person noted. “I witnessed her rudeness years ago at working a banquet.”

Photo of Keith McNally's book.
Source: @keithmcnallynyc/Instagram

Keith McNally's book comes out on May 6.

Another user said learning of Smith’s alleged bad behavior “broke” their heart, while a different person shared they were “shocked” to learn how she acted.

Many were on the opposite spectrum and came to her defense, with one user writing, “Your comment about Patti is disturbing. She was always down to earth and lovely when we worked together or met via Sony Music. Did you ever discuss it with her? Lord knows I’ve had my bad moments.”

Photo of Patti Smith
Source: MEGA

One Instagram user said it was 'surprising' to learn of Patti Smith's alleged rude behavior.

“Enough with McNally’s insipid and ancient story about a ‘rude’ Patti Smith,” another commenter stated. “She was young, and had to deal with loads of s---, and today is grace personified. Why doesn’t Keith focus on that? I somehow doubt — with managing SNL after parties — that Patti was rude beyond the folks who rolled with that crew. Maybe she was a young woman who both made mistakes and learned from them? Give her credit. She’s amazing, memorable and forever.”

Another person noted it was “surprising” information about Smith as they “know people who have spent time with her in the past few years and she was sweet as could be…I guess she’s mellowed…or that waiter was very sensitive!”

McNally’s memoir will be released on May 6.

