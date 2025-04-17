'Rude' Patti Smith Reduced 'Waitress to Tears,' Famous Restaurateur Keith McNally Alleges in Juicy New Book
New York City restaurateur Keith McNally dished on an A-list celebrity who was “incredibly rude” to one of his servers, leading them to break down and cry.
McNally, who owns more than 12 popular restaurants, including Balthazar’s and Minetta Tavern, recalled a story when he was a manager at One Fifth restaurant in the 1970’s.
In an excerpt from his forthcoming book I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir, obtained by New York Magazine’s Grub Street, he called out famous singer Patti Smith by name.
McNally recalled Smith frequently dined at the restaurant with her then-boyfriend, photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. Sam Wagstaff, Mapplethorpe’s ex who lived above the restaurant, frequently joined the couple to eat.
“Smith and Mapplethorpe could be very difficult to wait on,” he wrote. “Smith, unfortunately, was incredibly rude to the servers. It’s impossible for me to listen to a Patti Smith song today without remembering her reducing a waitress to tears because she forgot to put bread on the table.”
He added Mapplethorpe “never tried to belittle” waitstaff like Smith had.
People flocked to the comments section of New York Magazine’s Instagram post to share their thoughts on Smith. “He’s not lying about Patti Smith,” one person noted. “I witnessed her rudeness years ago at working a banquet.”
Another user said learning of Smith’s alleged bad behavior “broke” their heart, while a different person shared they were “shocked” to learn how she acted.
Many were on the opposite spectrum and came to her defense, with one user writing, “Your comment about Patti is disturbing. She was always down to earth and lovely when we worked together or met via Sony Music. Did you ever discuss it with her? Lord knows I’ve had my bad moments.”
“Enough with McNally’s insipid and ancient story about a ‘rude’ Patti Smith,” another commenter stated. “She was young, and had to deal with loads of s---, and today is grace personified. Why doesn’t Keith focus on that? I somehow doubt — with managing SNL after parties — that Patti was rude beyond the folks who rolled with that crew. Maybe she was a young woman who both made mistakes and learned from them? Give her credit. She’s amazing, memorable and forever.”
Another person noted it was “surprising” information about Smith as they “know people who have spent time with her in the past few years and she was sweet as could be…I guess she’s mellowed…or that waiter was very sensitive!”
McNally’s memoir will be released on May 6.