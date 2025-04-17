'Rude' Patti Smith Reduced 'Waitress to Tears,' Famous Restaurateur Keith McNally Alleges in Juicy New Book

McNally, who owns more than 12 popular restaurants, including Balthazar’s and Minetta Tavern, recalled a story when he was a manager at One Fifth restaurant in the 1970’s.

In an excerpt from his forthcoming book I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir, obtained by New York Magazine’s Grub Street, he called out famous singer Patti Smith by name.

McNally recalled Smith frequently dined at the restaurant with her then-boyfriend, photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. Sam Wagstaff, Mapplethorpe’s ex who lived above the restaurant, frequently joined the couple to eat.