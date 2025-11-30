Paul Anka Addresses Claims Frank Sinatra's Man Parts Were 'Huge'
Nov. 30 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
Legendary singer Paul Anka is setting the record straight on pal Frank Sinatra's package.
The “Put Your Head on My Shoulder" crooner, 84, put rumors to bed about the New Jersey native being very well endowed in a new interview with Page Six.
“Yeah, it was huge,” Anka laughed when asked about Sinatra's private parts. “I don’t know what that does for you!”
The "My Way" singer had hung out with Anka and the rest of the infamous Rat Pack down in Sin City in the 1960s. Anka noted that he would often go into saunas with Sinatra to relax.
“I had trouble with eye contact,” Anka chortled, adding that Sinatra had nothing on comedian Milton Berle.
Ava Gardner Claimed Frank Sinatra's P---- Weighed 19 Pounds
"Crazy, of all people,” Anka said. “Milton Berle!”
Sinatra, who died in 1998, and Anka have a long history together. The "You Are My Destiny" singer penned the English lyrics to Sinatra hit “My Way.”
As for Ol' Blue Eyes' manhood, even his third wife, Ava Gardner, alleged he had a 19-pound p----.
Sinatra and the silver-screen starlet were married from 1951 until 1957, with their relationship being somewhat volatile.
- Paul McCartney Reveals Horrific 'Bed Paralysis' Incident That Left Him Fearing He Was Going to Die After He Left The Beatles
- Singer Tom Jones Talks Upcoming Tour: 'As Long As I've Got Two Bloody Legs, I'll Keep Performing'
- Frank Sinatra's Daughter Nancy Claims There's 'Not a Chance' Her Father Would Have Supported Donald Trump
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“He is only 110 pounds, but 10 pounds of it is c---!” Gardner allegedly said decades ago when she was asked about what she saw in Sinatra and why she stayed with him.
In James Kaplan's biography about the "New York, New York," crooner, titled Frank: The Voice, he wrote about the one time the MGM star saw him perform on stage.
"She stood in the wings staring at him as he sang, head over heels all over again. He was just f------ magic, she thought. The reporters gathered backstage kept tossing questions at her as she watched and listened, but Ava just gazed at Frank, smiling," Kaplan authored.
Sinatra Had Underwear Made for Him to Hide His Manhood
"Some guy from a Chicago paper, greasy hair and thick glasses, tried to cut through the clutter. ‘Hey Ava — come on!’ he called. ‘What do you see in this guy? He’s just a 119-pound has-been!'" the book went on.
According to the biography, Gardner also remarked about Sinatra's man parts, again saying it nearly 20 pounds. “Not even blinking, she said, ‘Well, I’ll tell you 19 pounds is...’ The reporter stood frozen, his mouth open, his pencil poised over his notebook amid heavy masculine laughter. Ava smiled serenely."
Sinatra's valet George Jacobs also revealed in his book Mr. S that the Rat Pack member actually had custom-made underwear that hid and covered his manhood in public.