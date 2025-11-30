Paul Anka Addresses Claims Frank Sinatra's Man Parts Were 'Huge'

Article continues below advertisement

Legendary singer Paul Anka is setting the record straight on pal Frank Sinatra's package. The “Put Your Head on My Shoulder" crooner, 84, put rumors to bed about the New Jersey native being very well endowed in a new interview with Page Six.

Source: MEGA 'Yeah, it was huge,' Paul Anka said about the 'My Way' singer's p----.

“Yeah, it was huge,” Anka laughed when asked about Sinatra's private parts. “I don’t know what that does for you!” The "My Way" singer had hung out with Anka and the rest of the infamous Rat Pack down in Sin City in the 1960s. Anka noted that he would often go into saunas with Sinatra to relax. “I had trouble with eye contact,” Anka chortled, adding that Sinatra had nothing on comedian Milton Berle.

Ava Gardner Claimed Frank Sinatra's P---- Weighed 19 Pounds

Source: MEGA Frank Sinatra died in 1998.

"Crazy, of all people,” Anka said. “Milton Berle!” Sinatra, who died in 1998, and Anka have a long history together. The "You Are My Destiny" singer penned the English lyrics to Sinatra hit “My Way.” As for Ol' Blue Eyes' manhood, even his third wife, Ava Gardner, alleged he had a 19-pound p----. Sinatra and the silver-screen starlet were married from 1951 until 1957, with their relationship being somewhat volatile.

Source: MEGA Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner married in 1951 and split in 1957.

“He is only 110 pounds, but 10 pounds of it is c---!” Gardner allegedly said decades ago when she was asked about what she saw in Sinatra and why she stayed with him. In James Kaplan's biography about the "New York, New York," crooner, titled Frank: The Voice, he wrote about the one time the MGM star saw him perform on stage. "She stood in the wings staring at him as he sang, head over heels all over again. He was just f------ magic, she thought. The reporters gathered backstage kept tossing questions at her as she watched and listened, but Ava just gazed at Frank, smiling," Kaplan authored.

Sinatra Had Underwear Made for Him to Hide His Manhood

Source: MEGA Frank Sinatra's p---- reportedly weighed 19 pounds.