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Paul McCartney Breaks Down in Tears Over Late Wife Linda's Death: 'She Was Something Else'

Split of Paul McCartney; Paul and Linda McCartney.
Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE; PRIME VIDEO/YOUTUBE

Paul McCartney got emotional over wife Linda's death.

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Oct. 14 2026, Published 8:38 a.m. ET

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Paul McCartney got incredibly emotional recalling the strength of character of his late wife, Linda McCartney.

The Beatles singer appeared on the "Good Hang With Amy Poehler" podcast in mid-October, where he discussed a whole range of topics, including his deceased wife.

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Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE
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Paul McCartney Got Misty-Eyed Over Linda's Love for Animals

Photo of Paul McCartney recalled Linda's love for animals.
Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE

Paul McCartney recalled Linda's love for animals.

Addressing Linda's staunch vegetarianism, Paul told Amy Poehler how she used to tell people she saw eating meat, "Its mommy loved it."

He recalled, "She had this kind of Disney-esque view of animals. So if we saw, like, a frog in a garden or something, she would pick it up and, you know, not every girl would. So she would pick it up, and the way — I'm getting emotional — but the way she would hold it, it wouldn't hurt."

Paul spoke slowly as he grew more and more misty-eyed.

He continued, "And she would say, you know, 'Its mommy loved it,' and it was a frog! It was a Disney frog to her."

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Source: PRIME VIDEO/YOUTUBE
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Paul McCartney Needed Tissues While Discussing Linda

image of Paul McCartney needed tissues during the interview.
Source: GOOD HANG WITH AMY POEHLER/YOUTUBE

Paul McCartney needed tissues during the interview.

Addressing the recent documentary Man on the Run, Amy told her illustrious guest, "I loved learning more about you and Linda in that documentary. I loved watching you two work together and be together. It was really a testament to what respectful, beautiful, mutual love looks like."

Paul listened, visibly emotional. "Yeah. She was... she was something else," he said. "Tough. Tough lady."

As he wiped a tear with his hand, Amy told him, "Look, I have 'Good Hang' tissues!"

Paul happily accepted a tissue and wiped his tears.

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Source: PAUL MCCARTNEY/YOUTUBE
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Linda McCartney's Life and Death

Photo of Linda McCartney joined the band Wings.
Source: PRIME VIDEO/YOUTUBE

Linda McCartney joined the band Wings.

Linda was born in New York State in 1941, and married the rockstar in 1969. The two welcomed four children together: Heather McCartney, James McCartney, Mary McCartney and Stella McCartney, the famed fashion designer.

Linda worked as a photographer and, as Paul mentioned, was an activist for vegetarianism throughout her life. She even founded a range of vegetarian food products which is still sold today. Linda also played music alongside her husband as part of the band Wings.

Sadly, Linda passed away in 1998 at age 56, after her b------ cancer spread to her liver.

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Source: @PAULMCCARTNEY/INSTAGRAM

Paul McCartney Has Remarried Twice Since Linda's Passing

Photo of Paul McCartney married Nancy Shevell in 2011.
Source: @PAULMCCARTNEY/INSTAGRAM

Paul McCartney married Nancy Shevell in 2011.

Since Linda's death, Paul has gone on to tie the knot an additional two times. He was married to Heather Mills between 2002 and 2008, with the two sharing daughter Beatrice McCartney, 22.

He married Nancy Shevell in 2011 and, this past weekend, shared a sweet anniversary post with a photo of the happy couple.

"Happy Nanniversary to all of us! - Paul" he wrote.

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