Paul McCartney Breaks Down in Tears Over Late Wife Linda's Death: 'She Was Something Else'

The Beatles singer appeared on the "Good Hang With Amy Poehler" podcast in mid-October, where he discussed a whole range of topics, including his deceased wife.

Addressing Linda's staunch vegetarianism, Paul told Amy Poehler how she used to tell people she saw eating meat, "Its mommy loved it."

He recalled, "She had this kind of Disney-esque view of animals. So if we saw, like, a frog in a garden or something, she would pick it up and, you know, not every girl would. So she would pick it up, and the way — I'm getting emotional — but the way she would hold it, it wouldn't hurt."

Paul spoke slowly as he grew more and more misty-eyed.

He continued, "And she would say, you know, 'Its mommy loved it,' and it was a frog! It was a Disney frog to her."