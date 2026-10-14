Paul McCartney Breaks Down in Tears Over Late Wife Linda's Death: 'She Was Something Else'
Oct. 14 2026, Published 8:38 a.m. ET
Paul McCartney got incredibly emotional recalling the strength of character of his late wife, Linda McCartney.
The Beatles singer appeared on the "Good Hang With Amy Poehler" podcast in mid-October, where he discussed a whole range of topics, including his deceased wife.
Paul McCartney Got Misty-Eyed Over Linda's Love for Animals
Addressing Linda's staunch vegetarianism, Paul told Amy Poehler how she used to tell people she saw eating meat, "Its mommy loved it."
He recalled, "She had this kind of Disney-esque view of animals. So if we saw, like, a frog in a garden or something, she would pick it up and, you know, not every girl would. So she would pick it up, and the way — I'm getting emotional — but the way she would hold it, it wouldn't hurt."
Paul spoke slowly as he grew more and more misty-eyed.
He continued, "And she would say, you know, 'Its mommy loved it,' and it was a frog! It was a Disney frog to her."
Paul McCartney Needed Tissues While Discussing Linda
Addressing the recent documentary Man on the Run, Amy told her illustrious guest, "I loved learning more about you and Linda in that documentary. I loved watching you two work together and be together. It was really a testament to what respectful, beautiful, mutual love looks like."
Paul listened, visibly emotional. "Yeah. She was... she was something else," he said. "Tough. Tough lady."
As he wiped a tear with his hand, Amy told him, "Look, I have 'Good Hang' tissues!"
Paul happily accepted a tissue and wiped his tears.
- Paul McCartney Reveals John Lennon's Widow Yoko Ono Thought the Later Singer 'Might Have Been Gay'
- 'What Was I Thinking?': Paul Simon Admits 'Whirlwind' Marriage to Carrie Fisher Was 'Exhausting' Because of Her Fame
- GOP Candidate Bruce Blakeman Says He's Learned to 'Let It Be' Regarding Paul McCartney Who Married His Ex-Wife
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Linda McCartney's Life and Death
Linda was born in New York State in 1941, and married the rockstar in 1969. The two welcomed four children together: Heather McCartney, James McCartney, Mary McCartney and Stella McCartney, the famed fashion designer.
Linda worked as a photographer and, as Paul mentioned, was an activist for vegetarianism throughout her life. She even founded a range of vegetarian food products which is still sold today. Linda also played music alongside her husband as part of the band Wings.
Sadly, Linda passed away in 1998 at age 56, after her b------ cancer spread to her liver.
Paul McCartney Has Remarried Twice Since Linda's Passing
Since Linda's death, Paul has gone on to tie the knot an additional two times. He was married to Heather Mills between 2002 and 2008, with the two sharing daughter Beatrice McCartney, 22.
He married Nancy Shevell in 2011 and, this past weekend, shared a sweet anniversary post with a photo of the happy couple.
"Happy Nanniversary to all of us! - Paul" he wrote.