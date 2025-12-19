Paul Rudd Reveals Shocking Reason He Almost Lost Iconic 'Clueless' Role

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Rudd nearly missed his chance to star in Clueless. During the Friday, December 19, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the actor, 56, revealed that an impromptu buzz cut nearly cost him the part of Josh.

Source: Donald Faison/Instagram Paul Rudd starred in 'Clueless.'

“When I auditioned for it, I had really long hair. I didn’t really think about it after I auditioned for it. I was walking down the street, and I just walked past a barber shop, and I said, ‘Just buzz it.’ They cut all of my hair off,” he recounted. “About a week after that, I went to a restaurant, and saw Amy Heckerling, the director, and she said, ‘What did you do to your hair? You were in the running for this part, but you cut your hair.’” When Rudd was brought back in for screen tests, they put him in wigs to cover up the haircut. “It didn’t look right,” he stated.

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Willie Geist guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Source: MEGA Paul Rudd got a buzz cut before getting hired for 'Clueless.'

Guest co-host Willie Geist asked if he chopped off the “shoulder-length” hairdo from his “DJ’ing days.” “Maybe a little bit. It might have been a little more grungy…but yeah, it was around the same time…” he replied.

Paul Rudd Reflects on Being a DJ

Source: MEGA Amy Heckerling was not happy about Paul Rudd's haircut.

Rudd used to be a bar and bat mitzvah DJ when he was still in acting school. “There’s real DJ’ing, and then there’s what I did,” he said. “Real DJs are cool. I was the kind of DJ who said, ‘Who’s ready to limbo?’” At one point, the Clueless alum worked at a 50s bar, and his manager urged him to cut his long hair because it “didn’t fit the theme.” When he refused, he was forced to cover up his locks with an Elvis wig. “It was a really cheap wig that I bought at a pharmacy,” Rudd revealed. “I’d get really hot…the sides would pop out. It was jet black, and I don’t even know what it looked like. It was horrifying.”

Source: TODAY Paul Rudd appeared on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'