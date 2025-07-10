or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Paul Simon
OK LogoNEWS

'Hate Him': Paul Simon's Daughter Slams Richard Gere for Selling Her Childhood Home to Developers 

paul simon daughter slams richard gere
Source: @lulusimonofficial/Instagram; MEGA

Paul Simon’s daughter Lulu Simon lashed out at Richard Gere for selling her childhood home to developers.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 7:39 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Paul Simon’s daughter isn’t holding back.

Lulu Belle Simon, the 30-year-old daughter of the legendary singer-songwriter, ripped into Richard Gere after discovering the Pretty Woman star sold off her childhood home, which is now set to be demolished.

Article continues below advertisement

“Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere — I do!” Lulu wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie and a screenshot of an article about the property’s planned demolition.

Article continues below advertisement
lulu simon richard gere property drama
Source: @lulusimonofficial/Instagram

Paul Simon’s daughter slammed Richard Gere on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

She didn’t stop there, as Lulu explained that Richard had sworn to preserve the property when he acquired it from her father and stepmom, Edie Brickell, for $10.8 million back in 2022.

“He bought my childhood home. Promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase,” she wrote. “Proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots :).”

Article continues below advertisement
paul simon daughter lash richard gere
Source: MEGA

Paul Simon and his wife, Edie Brickell, sold the property for $10.8 million.

Article continues below advertisement

She exclaimed, “Hate! Him!”

While there’s no public documentation of that alleged pledge, Lulu’s fury didn’t end there.

In another Instagram Story, she shared an old photo of Richard — edited over a background with images of her childhood pets — and wrote, “I hope my dead pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness.”

Article continues below advertisement
richard gere sells paul simon estate
Source: @lulusimonofficial/Instagram

Richard Gere bought Lulu Simon's childhood home in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

She followed that with a meme of a frog staring at a colorful sky with the caption, “Time will put your enemies in the ground.”

MORE ON:
Paul Simon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Records show that after holding the estate for two years, Richard and his wife, Spanish publicist Alejandra Gere, quietly sold the property in October 2024 for $10.75 million in an off-market deal.

Article continues below advertisement
paul simon daughter slams richard gere selling childhood home developers
Source: @lulusimonofficial/Instagram

Lulu Simon claimed Richard Gere promised to 'protect the land.'

Article continues below advertisement

The sprawling English country-style estate features two homes: a five-bedroom main house built in 1938 and a three-bedroom cottage. It’s surrounded by woodland trails, terraced patios, perennial gardens, a pool, a pond, a waterfall and a rock-lined brook.

Richard and Alejandra decided to sell as they plan to relocate full-time to her native Spain.

Article continues below advertisement

“She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers,” the Runaway Bride star told Vanity Fair España.

Article continues below advertisement
paul simon daughter slams richard gere selling childhood home developers
Source: @alejandragere/Instagram

The couple lives in Spain.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @hudsonvalleyhouseparts/Instagram

While the new owners plan to demolish the historic estate, at least some pieces will live on. Hudson Valley House Parts, a New York-based salvage company, stepped in to rescue the home’s one-of-a-kind architectural details.

“For the past month we have been fascinated by this estate as our team has been working on location salvaging many architectural elements,” the company wrote in an Instagram Reel from May.

“Formerly owned by Richard Gere who purchased the property from Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, this 1930s home is scheduled for demolition with the intention of dividing the 32 acres into nine large lots," the caption added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.