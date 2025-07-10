NEWS 'Hate Him': Paul Simon's Daughter Slams Richard Gere for Selling Her Childhood Home to Developers Source: @lulusimonofficial/Instagram; MEGA Paul Simon’s daughter Lulu Simon lashed out at Richard Gere for selling her childhood home to developers.

Paul Simon’s daughter isn’t holding back. Lulu Belle Simon, the 30-year-old daughter of the legendary singer-songwriter, ripped into Richard Gere after discovering the Pretty Woman star sold off her childhood home, which is now set to be demolished.

“Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere — I do!” Lulu wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie and a screenshot of an article about the property’s planned demolition.

Source: @lulusimonofficial/Instagram Paul Simon’s daughter slammed Richard Gere on Instagram.

She didn’t stop there, as Lulu explained that Richard had sworn to preserve the property when he acquired it from her father and stepmom, Edie Brickell, for $10.8 million back in 2022. “He bought my childhood home. Promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase,” she wrote. “Proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots :).”

Source: MEGA Paul Simon and his wife, Edie Brickell, sold the property for $10.8 million.

She exclaimed, “Hate! Him!” While there’s no public documentation of that alleged pledge, Lulu’s fury didn’t end there. In another Instagram Story, she shared an old photo of Richard — edited over a background with images of her childhood pets — and wrote, “I hope my dead pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness.”

Source: @lulusimonofficial/Instagram Richard Gere bought Lulu Simon's childhood home in 2022.

She followed that with a meme of a frog staring at a colorful sky with the caption, “Time will put your enemies in the ground.”

Records show that after holding the estate for two years, Richard and his wife, Spanish publicist Alejandra Gere, quietly sold the property in October 2024 for $10.75 million in an off-market deal.

Source: @lulusimonofficial/Instagram Lulu Simon claimed Richard Gere promised to 'protect the land.'

The sprawling English country-style estate features two homes: a five-bedroom main house built in 1938 and a three-bedroom cottage. It’s surrounded by woodland trails, terraced patios, perennial gardens, a pool, a pond, a waterfall and a rock-lined brook. Richard and Alejandra decided to sell as they plan to relocate full-time to her native Spain.

“She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers,” the Runaway Bride star told Vanity Fair España.

Source: @alejandragere/Instagram The couple lives in Spain.

