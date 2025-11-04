Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Goes Braless in Makeup-Free Selfie: Photo
Nov. 4 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Meadow Walker bared her makeup-free complexion in a stunning new selfie.
Paul Walker's 27-year-old daughter was glowing in a natural photo shared to her social media on Saturday, November 1.
Meadow sat on the floor beside her bed, wearing a tiny white tank top.
Her signature brunette bomb was slightly disheveled as she stared down into the camera.
The model left her post captionless as fans flooded the comments section with praise, calling her an "unreal beauty."
Meadow Walker's Racy Photoshoot
On October 15, Meadow showed off a completely different look during a photoshoot for i-D. The star bared her booty in black underwear and a purple bra, with a sheer cover-up layered over the lingerie. She sported dark eyeliner as she strutted up a staircase and posed in front of a mailbox.
The 27-year-old also donned a green shift dress, complemented by a beige head scarf and black stilettos.
The magazine captioned a photo dump of Meadow, "There’s a party upstairs."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meadow Walker Honors Late Dad Paul
One month prior, Meadow paid homage to her late father in a sweet Instagram tribute honoring his heavenly birthday on September 12.
"Happy birthday daddy. I love you endlessly and miss you every day," she captioned a black-and-white photo of her sitting on his lap as a child.
Vin Diesel commented a praying hands emoji to show support for the fellow actor, who passed away at age 40 on November 30, 2013. The Fast and Furious alum died from a car crash, in which he was the passenger, as he was leaving a charity event in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Meadow Walker Admits She Receives Signs From Her Late Dad
During the 2023 Fast X premiere in Rome, Italy, Meadow revealed that she receives signs from her father.
"For me, it's numbers. Four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers," she explained to an outlet at the time. "And I swear, whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him."
The actress, who made a cameo in the film, added, "Even yesterday, I was having a moment and then the clock bells started ringing. And I was like, 'Okay, it's all good, it's gonna be okay.'"
Although the franchise stirs up emotions for Meadow, she confirmed that the Fast X premiere "brings out the happiness."
"For me, this is super exciting, and he would be amazed that this is happening," she gushed.
Meadow elaborated on her cameo in the movie with a May 11, 2023, Instagram post.
"Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up," she wrote.