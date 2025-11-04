Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Goes Braless in Makeup-Free Selfie: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Meadow Walker bared her makeup-free complexion in a stunning new selfie. Paul Walker's 27-year-old daughter was glowing in a natural photo shared to her social media on Saturday, November 1. Meadow sat on the floor beside her bed, wearing a tiny white tank top.

Meadow Walker ditched her makeup in a new selfie.

Her signature brunette bomb was slightly disheveled as she stared down into the camera. The model left her post captionless as fans flooded the comments section with praise, calling her an "unreal beauty."

Meadow Walker's Racy Photoshoot

Meadow Walker is the daughter of late actor Paul Walker.

On October 15, Meadow showed off a completely different look during a photoshoot for i-D. The star bared her booty in black underwear and a purple bra, with a sheer cover-up layered over the lingerie. She sported dark eyeliner as she strutted up a staircase and posed in front of a mailbox. The 27-year-old also donned a green shift dress, complemented by a beige head scarf and black stilettos. The magazine captioned a photo dump of Meadow, "There’s a party upstairs."

Meadow Walker Honors Late Dad Paul

Paul Walker passed away in 2013.

One month prior, Meadow paid homage to her late father in a sweet Instagram tribute honoring his heavenly birthday on September 12. "Happy birthday daddy. I love you endlessly and miss you every day," she captioned a black-and-white photo of her sitting on his lap as a child. Vin Diesel commented a praying hands emoji to show support for the fellow actor, who passed away at age 40 on November 30, 2013. The Fast and Furious alum died from a car crash, in which he was the passenger, as he was leaving a charity event in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Meadow Walker Admits She Receives Signs From Her Late Dad

Meadow Walker made a cameo in 'Fast X.'