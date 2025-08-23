Paula Abdul Reveals She Had 'Spikes' on Her Heels to 'Kick' Simon Cowell Under the Table on 'American Idol'
Paula Abdul isn't holding back when it comes to sharing her hilarious history with Simon Cowell.
In a recent flashback interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the iconic singer and former American Idol judge discussed the playful dynamics she shared with Cowell during their time together on the hit show.
Abdul, who sat alongside Cowell and Randy Jackson from 2002 to 2009, joked about the not-so-nice side of Simon. "Back then Simon wasn't too nice," Jennifer Hudson, now 43, recalled from her own American Idol experience.
Abdul quipped, "Welcome to my world for a decade," before revealing her secret weapon during those intense judge moments.
"I'd have spikes on my heels so I can kick him underneath the table," she laughed, delighting the audience with her witty banter.
Hudson pointed out how much more "mellow" Cowell, now 65, seems these days, attributing the change to him becoming a dad.
Abdul agreed, saying, "Yeah, he's different. Not that different though... He's snarky as always."
Their playful exchange continued with Abdul imitating Cowell's unique way of calling her — much like calling for her "Chihuahuas."
American Idol premiered in June 2002, with Abdul serving on the judges' panel for eight seasons before her departure in 2009. Cowell followed suit in 2010, but their enduring camaraderie is evident even years later.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During the chat, Abdul highlighted her belief that not winning the singing competition didn't hinder her success.
"People that need to win, win, and the people that don't need to win end up winning big time, and you did," she told Hudson, who was celebrated for her post-Idol achievements.
In a nostalgic moment, the original Idol judges reunited on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019. Cowell reflected, "If I had one wish, it'd be to make another show with us again. That would be my No. 1 wish."
He emphasized the legacy they built together and the exceptional artists they discovered during their time on the show.
Abdul echoed Cowell's sentiment the following day, describing their reunion as "magical" and as if "we had never left."
"The chemistry is undeniable, that's what's made it always special," she added. "You can't manufacture that. Right when the cameras were rolling, it was about telling the funniest stories, nothing but laughs and smiles."