NEWS Paula Abdul Reveals She Had 'Spikes' on Her Heels to 'Kick' Simon Cowell Under the Table on 'American Idol' Source: Mega Paula Abdul revealed she had 'spikes' on her heels to 'kick' Simon Cowell during her 'American Idol' days. OK! Staff Aug. 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Paula Abdul left 'American Idol' in 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'd have spikes on my heels so I can kick him underneath the table," she laughed, delighting the audience with her witty banter. Hudson pointed out how much more "mellow" Cowell, now 65, seems these days, attributing the change to him becoming a dad. Abdul agreed, saying, "Yeah, he's different. Not that different though... He's snarky as always."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Both Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell were part of the original 'AI' judge panel.

Article continues below advertisement

Their playful exchange continued with Abdul imitating Cowell's unique way of calling her — much like calling for her "Chihuahuas." American Idol premiered in June 2002, with Abdul serving on the judges' panel for eight seasons before her departure in 2009. Cowell followed suit in 2010, but their enduring camaraderie is evident even years later.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Paula Abdul reflected on her years on the show alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

Article continues below advertisement

During the chat, Abdul highlighted her belief that not winning the singing competition didn't hinder her success. "People that need to win, win, and the people that don't need to win end up winning big time, and you did," she told Hudson, who was celebrated for her post-Idol achievements.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Paula Abdul noted Simon Cowell seemed more mellow since becoming a father.