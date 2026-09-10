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In 1983, Pavan Agarwal wrote a loan underwriting program. He wrote it because he was the one doing the underwriting, and because the work was repetitive in a way that offended him. Two years later he wrote his first AI program. He was still in his family's mortgage company, still doing the manual version of the job. But, he had already started the habit that would define the next four decades. The habit is simple to describe. He runs into a problem inside a working lender, builds software to solve it, and then discovers that everyone else has the same problem.

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The Pattern, Repeating Throughout the 1990s, Sun West was converting mortgage data into machine-readable, vectorized form, years before anyone was calling that a strategy. In 2006 the company launched an automated reverse-mortgage underwriting system it describes as the first of its kind. Around 2012 Agarwal committed the engineering to a self-generating cell architecture inspired by biological stem cells, more than a decade before the industry adopted the term "AI agents." The sequence is always the same. A specific regulatory problem arrives, technology gets built to solve exactly that problem, and years of quiet work follow before anyone outside the company sees a result. AngelAi® is the largest version of that pattern. Agarwal built it through Celligence LLC while serving as Chief Executive Officer of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (NMLS 3277). It was tested against the company's own lending operations before it went anywhere else. The platform runs on a Transactional Language ModelTM ("TLM"). It is a deterministic system in which the same inputs produce the same verifiable output every time, with every action logged and auditable. That consistency is why AngelAi comes with a warranty. Sun West stands behind the platform's answers with a conditional warranty, one the company describes as a first in the mortgage industry.

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He Is Not a Founder Who Hired Engineers Agarwal studied electrical engineering at University of California (UC), Irvine before joining the family business full time. Inside Sun West, he worked as a wholesale representative, a brand representative, a loan originator, and a software engineer. Before any of that, he had done everything from mowing lawns and door-knocking to loan closings. He became chief executive in 2008. That background is unusual for someone running a national lender. That is also why he trusts the software. He knows what the right answer is supposed to look like because he used to produce it by hand. It is also why he refused to accept a system that merely sounds right. His view of the craft is unsentimental. In his framing, engineering gets hard precisely when the goal is to make something look simple. The polish a borrower sees is the cheap part. The work underneath it is where the cost sits.

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What He Looks Like at Work He shows up to industry events in an AngelAi T-shirt and jeans. He walks the conference floor with his team rather than sending them ahead. He answers his own comments on LinkedIn. At the 2022 Originator Connect conference in Las Vegas, he opened his AngelAi presentation with Queen and The Buggles. He then took the room through what the platform could do while eighties hits played behind him. None of that is standard behavior for a mortgage chief executive. Still, it all follows from the same conviction. The technology is supposed to disappear behind the experience, and someone who believes that has little reason to perform seriously. The same instinct shows up inside the product. AngelAi has empathetic technology for reading a user's emotional state during the process. It is designed to notice when someone is struggling and escalate the conversation to a human executive. The purpose is to get people to say more, not to make them feel better. Financing a home can feel like standing financially exposed in front of a stranger. People who expect to be judged hold things back, and a lender working from partial information gives a worse answer.

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The Part He Would Not Outsource Most mortgage AI is assembled on foundation models the seller does not own, cannot modify, and cannot fully explain. When the underlying model changes, the product changes with it. Agarwal built the other way. The AngelAi core is proprietary and built in-house. A portfolio of more than 140 patents protects the underwriting architecture, the blockchain-based property and lending workflows, and the systems behind Empathetic Technology. AngelAI's intellectual property is valued at $119 billion, a figure derived from a third party assessment by Liquidax Capital. He paid for that conviction himself. Agarwal reports investing more than $150 million of his own money in AngelAi and its research arm, Celligence. He describes the company as debt-free and founder-funded rather than venture-backed. Nobody outside the family was asked to be patient during the years when the technology had nothing to show. He kept the team, too. Some of the engineering group has been with the company for over twenty years. Agarwal sought each of them out himself.

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Building Where It Is Hardest The U.S. mortgage market runs under an overlapping framework of local, state, and federal rules built to protect consumers from discrimination and bias while keeping the system stable. Most technologists treat that framework as an obstacle. Agarwal treats compliance as a competitive advantage rather than red tape to route around, and he built AngelAi to satisfy the framework by design. The proof he points to is operational, not theoretical. Sun West reports more than 80 audits across HUD, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae, with a clean record. The company is a Ginnie Mae issuer, servicer, and master servicer, and it holds approvals across FHA, VA, USDA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. It lends in all fifty states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. His logic for starting in the hardest market was never modest. A system capable of solving the most complex and most heavily regulated credit market in the world can solve credit almost anywhere. The industry has begun to notice. HousingWire named him a Vanguard and a Finance Leader, citing his engineering background, which let him develop original patents rather than license technology from other firms. He sits on the Forbes Business Council. Fast Company honored the AngelAi user experience with a 2025 Innovation by Design Award.

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The Thing He Is Building Now Agarwal now leads a third company, Angel Twin LLC, alongside Sun West and Celligence. Angel Twin™ is developing personal AI identity technology meant to work alongside blockchain. The aim is a portable digital identity that carries a verified financial record into markets where formal banking infrastructure is thin or absent. The framing is data sovereignty. Someone who has never held a bank account has no financial record to point to. His argument is that the next economy will either fix that or make the exclusion permanent. It is the same pattern one more time, scaled up. He encountered a specific problem directly, and he is answering it with technology he built rather than bought. The question underneath it all came from his father. Hari Agarwal founded Sun West in 1980 and gave his son one thing to ask about every file: "Ask yourself if you would lend them the money and, if you would, how would you want to be treated as a customer?" Hari also never held knowledge back from a client, even when candor cost him a sale, because what mattered was that the family made a good investment. Pavan lost him at the end of 2021. The mission, in Pavan's words, is that everyone should have fair and unbiased access to financial security. Nothing Is Beyond Reach™ is the company's line.