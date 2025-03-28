'Pawn Stars' Boss Rick Harrison Unsure He'll Get a Prenup for Fourth Marriage: 'I'm Going to Enjoy My Life'

Despite three of his marriages ending in divorce, Harrison said he doesn’t think he’ll issue a prenup this time around, as he believes marriage “is supposed to last forever.”

Pawn Stars ' Rick Harrison proposed to his soon-to-be fourth wife, Angie Polushkin , on March 6. Harrison and the Las Vegas nurse sealed their engagement at the Casablanca Valley in Chile.

In a statement made by the Pawn Stars boss, he spoke about why the prenup might not be in the equation.

“I don't know. You know, the whole thing is, it's supposed to be forever, you know, but some things screw up, you know," Harrison said. "I really find it, like, there's not enough happy people in the world. I'm happy. I mean… I am really well off, you know what I mean? And I'm going to enjoy my life."

"We'll get it figured out. But in the long run, I'm the happiest man in the world," he added.