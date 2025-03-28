'Pawn Stars' Boss Rick Harrison Unsure He'll Get a Prenup for Fourth Marriage: 'I'm Going to Enjoy My Life'
Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison proposed to his soon-to-be fourth wife, Angie Polushkin, on March 6. Harrison and the Las Vegas nurse sealed their engagement at the Casablanca Valley in Chile.
Despite three of his marriages ending in divorce, Harrison said he doesn’t think he’ll issue a prenup this time around, as he believes marriage “is supposed to last forever.”
In a statement made by the Pawn Stars boss, he spoke about why the prenup might not be in the equation.
“I don't know. You know, the whole thing is, it's supposed to be forever, you know, but some things screw up, you know," Harrison said. "I really find it, like, there's not enough happy people in the world. I'm happy. I mean… I am really well off, you know what I mean? And I'm going to enjoy my life."
"We'll get it figured out. But in the long run, I'm the happiest man in the world," he added.
Harrison and Polushkin hit it off quickly after their first date in early 2024. “I went out on a date with her, and I actually had a date with another girl the next night," Harrison told Fox News Digital. "The next night, I was on a date for, like, 45 minutes, and I literally found an excuse to leave. I called up Angie and said, ‘Let’s go out again.'"
The 60-year-old reality star said despite his efforts to plan the wedding, his fiancée has a mind of her own. "She's doing wedding planning. I come up with an idea, and she's like, no,” he stated.
Though Harrison and Polushkin fell in love almost instantly, it took five years since his last marriage to Deanna Burditt to find her.
Prior to Burditt, the Pawn Stars boss was married to Kim Harrison in 1992. He wed his first wife, Tracy Harrison, in 1986.
Though Harrison is enjoying his engagement to Polushkin, his son Adam Harrison’s death still weighs heavy on him. After overdosing from fentanyl and methamphetamine in January 2024, Adam’s dad told USA Today, “There is nothing worse than losing a kid."
If Adam was still alive today, Rick believes he would have been elated to have Angie be a part of their family. “He would have been happy about it," Rick said. "He was one of the most fun-loving guys you ever met in your life. Always happy, never mad."