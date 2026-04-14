Top PayID Casinos Australia: 12 Sites for Instant Transfers in 2026

Article continues below advertisement

As we looked for reliable PayID casinos in Australia, we reviewed dozens of sites for banking speeds, games, and overall UX. Many advertise PayID deposits, but also quietly revert to standard bank transfers when you try to withdraw — turning a 60-second deposit into a 5-day cashout. We shortlisted 12 top sites to overcome this. DragonSlots sits at the top with bonus and entertainment value, but let’s start with our full list of the best PayID casino sites we recommend!

Article continues below advertisement

Top PayID Casinos in Australia DragonSlots - Best PayID casino overall

Bizzo Casino - 8,000+ games in lobby

National Casino - Best crypto bonuses

Ricky Casino - 550% match in welcome bonuses

Wild Tokyo - Best for table games

WinShark - Pokies from 100+ providers

Neospin - Daily cashback up to 20%

SkyCrown - 400 free spins as a welcome

Casinonic - Best weekly promotions

Kingmaker - Top sports & casino combo

SafeCasino - Best mobile experience

LamaBet - Great tournaments Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also, Adblock might get confused, so please disable it if you have any issues with our links. We ranked these Australian PayID casinos by how fast deposits clear and how long it takes to process your payout, first and foremost. We also take a look at games you can play, as well as the welcome bonuses you can claim today. Let's get started! 1. DragonSlots - Best PayID Casino Overall

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

Category Details Welcome Bonus A$8,000 + 700 free spins (460% match) PayID Deposits Yes - instant PayID Withdrawals Yes Games 7,000+

Article continues below advertisement

Pros: PayID for deposits and withdrawals

7,000+ games in the lobby

1,000+ live dealers

Welcome package up to A$8,000 Cons: Undisclosed fiat withdrawal times

Friday Reload is the only recurring promo DragonSlots built its lobby around variety with 7,000+ games spread across slots, table games, and live dealers. The pokies library covers 5,500+ titles from Pragmatic, BGaming, Play'n GO, Booongo, Playson, and VoltEnt, among others. Popular picks include Hot Chilli Cells, Rise of Merlin, Gigantoonz, and Big Wild Buffalo 2. You’ll find 1,000+ live dealers, including VIP Blackjack, Royal Roulette, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, and Speed Baccarat - providing enough range that you won't cycle through the same games. PayID is available for both deposits and withdrawals, and there are no fees on either end. You can also fund your account through Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Neosurf, or crypto (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, and more). The minimum deposit sits at just A$20, and you can expect instant processing as well as standard withdrawal timelines for PayID cashouts. The welcome package is a total 460% match up to A$8,000 plus 700 free spins. Wagering is set at 40x. Spins expire within 7 days of activation, so use them early. DragonSlots also runs Friday Reloads and Prize Drops, though the ongoing promo schedule is lighter than some competitors on this list. PayID Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.9/5 - DragonSlots supports PayID for deposits and cashouts

- DragonSlots supports PayID for deposits and cashouts PayID Transaction Speed: 4.8/5 - Deposits clear instantly with no fees

- Deposits clear instantly with no fees Game Selection: 4.9/5 - 7,000+ titles with 1,000+ live dealer tables

- 7,000+ titles with 1,000+ live dealer tables Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5 - A$8,000 + 700 spins at 40x wagering is solid value Claim your A$8,000 welcome package + 700 free spins at DragonSlots 2. Bizzo Casino - 8,000+ Games in Lobby

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

Category Details Welcome Bonus A$6,750 + 175 free spins (230% match) PayID Deposits Yes - instant PayID Withdrawals Yes Games 8,000+

Article continues below advertisement

Pros: Huge casino library of 8,000+ games

PayID for deposits and withdrawals

A$6,750 welcome bonus package

Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted Cons: A$50 minimum fiat withdrawal

Lacking promo variety Bizzo Casino has the biggest game library of any PayID casino on this list, with 8,000+ titles powered by the likes of Pragmatic, BGaming, Booongo, Playson, and Platipus. This covers everything from high-volatility pokies like Gates of Olympus Super Scatter and Sugar Rush 1000 to niche picks like Burning Chilli X. The live dealer section runs 950+ tables with Lucky 6 Roulette, Gravity Roulette, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Speed Baccarat, and One Blackjack among the highlights. If sheer volume matters to you, no other casino comes close. Your withdrawal options at this fast payout casino include PayID, crypto, and traditional banking. PayID and fiat cashouts process within 3 days, while crypto hits your wallet within 24 hours. There are no fees on any method, but we must note the minimum fiat withdrawal of A$50, and the crypto minimum of A$40. Deposits go through PayID, Visa, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Neosurf, as well as a dozen cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. The welcome bonus spreads across four deposits - totalling a 230% match up to A$6,750 plus 175 free spins. The first deposit gets you 125% up to A$2,500 on fiat or 200% up to A$800 if you deposit crypto, with a 40x wagering requirement attached. After the welcome package runs out, you can also claim Thursday and Sunday reloads. PayID Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.7/5 - Bizzo supports PayID for both deposits and withdrawals with no fees

- Bizzo supports PayID for both deposits and withdrawals with no fees PayID Transaction Speed: 4.7/5 - Deposits are instant, and all withdrawals process within 3 days

- Deposits are instant, and all withdrawals process within 3 days Game Selection: 4.9/5 - 8,000+ games make Bizzo the largest lobby on this list

- 8,000+ games make Bizzo the largest lobby on this list Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5 - A$6,750 across four deposits at 40x wagering with a crypto-boosted first deposit option Get up to A$6,750 + 175 free spins at Bizzo Casino 3. National Casino - Best Crypto Bonuses

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

Category Details Welcome Bonus A$1,500 + 150 free spins (150% match) PayID Deposits Yes - instant PayID Withdrawals No - crypto or bank transfer Games 4,000+

Article continues below advertisement

Pros: Boosted crypto first deposit bonus

750+ live dealer tables

Crypto withdrawals within 24 hours

A$15 minimum fiat withdrawal Cons: No PayID withdrawals

Site can run slow at times National Casino earns its spot on this list as a top welcome bonus casino for one reason - it rewards crypto depositors better than any other PayID casino we tested. The boosted crypto first deposit bonus gives you more value, with 9 cryptocurrencies supported - including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, and Solana. A High Roller Bonus, Friday Reloads, and Prize Drops keep the promo calendar very active. The game library offers 4,000+ titles from Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, Evolution, and others. Popular picks we played here include Gates of Olympus Super Scatter, Trump It Coin Link, and Fire Joker. The live dealer section is a standout at 750+ tables - with many niche games and fan favorites like Sweet Bonanza Candyland and Mega Wheel available around the clock. The welcome package is a 150% match up to A$1,500 plus 150 free spins with a 40x wagering requirement. Both the bonus and spins expire after 7 days. You can also fund your account with Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Neosurf alongside the full crypto lineup. Crypto withdrawals clear within 24 hours with no fees, while fiat cashouts take up to 5 days with a low A$15 minimum. PayID Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.7/5 - PayID deposits go through instantly, but withdrawals route through crypto or bank transfer only

- PayID deposits go through instantly, but withdrawals route through crypto or bank transfer only PayID Transaction Speed: 4.7/5 - Deposits are instant, and crypto cashouts clear within 24 hours

- Deposits are instant, and crypto cashouts clear within 24 hours Game Selection: 4.6/5 - 4,000+ games with 750+ live dealer tables and excellent provider variety

- 4,000+ games with 750+ live dealer tables and excellent provider variety Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5 - The crypto-boosted first deposit adds real value, though the A$1,500 cap is a bit modest Grab your A$1,500 bonus + 150 free spins at National Casino 4. Ricky Casino - 550% Match in Welcome Bonuses

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

Category Details Welcome Bonus A$7,500 + 550 free spins (550% match) PayID Deposits Yes - instant PayID Withdrawals No - crypto or bank transfer Games 2,000+

Article continues below advertisement

Pros: 550% match welcome bonus

550 free spins included

Weekly reloads and Wednesday free spins

A$30 minimum crypto withdrawal Cons: 3-day bonus expiry brings the pressure

A$100 minimum fiat withdrawal Ricky Casino catches the eye with a 550% match up to A$7,500 plus 550 free spins, which makes the match percentage the highest on our list. The catch is a 50x wagering requirement and a tight 3-day expiry window, so you'll need to play through the bonus quickly. You’ll also find weekly reloads, Wednesday Free Spins, the Ricky Cosmobonus, and a Weekend Boost. The game library is smaller than most on this list but still offers great range at 2,000+ titles, including 1,750+ pokies from NetGame, BGaming, Belatra, Booming Games, Yggdrasil, and many others. You'll find 3 Hot Chillies, Coin Strike 3x3, Snoop Dogg Dollars, and 4 Pots Riches among the popular picks. The live dealer section is on the lighter side at 90+ tables - No Commission Baccarat, Megaroulette, Top Card, and 360 Blackjack Midnight are the main draws. You can fund your account with Visa, Mastercard, MiFinity, Jetonbank, CashtoCode, Neosurf, and five cryptocurrencies. PayID is accepted for deposits but not withdrawals - as cashouts route through crypto (A$30 minimum, no fees) or fiat (3-10 days, A$100 minimum). PayID Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.6/5 - PayID deposits are instant, but withdrawals go through crypto or bank transfer

- PayID deposits are instant, but withdrawals go through crypto or bank transfer PayID Transaction Speed: 4.6/5 - Deposits clear instantly, and crypto cashouts process within 3 days

- Deposits clear instantly, and crypto cashouts process within 3 days Game Selection: 4.6/5 - 2,000+ games with an impressive lineup of pokies

- 2,000+ games with an impressive lineup of pokies Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5 - 550% match up to A$7,500 - just factor in the 50x wagering and 3-day expiry Claim your A$7,500 bonus + 550 free spins at Ricky Casino 5. Wild Tokyo - Best for Table Games

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

Category Details Welcome Bonus A$3,300 + 550 free spins (250% match) PayID Deposits Yes - instant PayID Withdrawals No - crypto or bank transfer Games 4,500+

Article continues below advertisement

Pros: 250+ table games and 830+ live dealers

Daily cashback

550 free spins in welcome package

A$15 minimum fiat withdrawal Cons: A$170 max winnings on free spins

24-hour spin expiry Wild Tokyo stands out for table games with 250+ titles like European Roulette, Premium Blackjack, Poker, Super Wheel, Speed Baccarat, Ludo, and even Extra Pay Sic Bo. The live dealer section backs it up with 830+ tables running around the clock. If you prefer real dealers over RNG-based play, Wild Tokyo really delivers. You’ll also find 3,500+ pokies from providers like Pragmatic, Play'n GO, Gamzix, Booongo, Belatra, VoltEnt, and Playtech. Big Bass Splash and Gates of Olympus still proved to be highlights in our book. Fiat withdrawals take 3-5 days with a low A$15 minimum and no fees. Crypto, on the other hand, processes in 24-48 hours, and we had a payout hit our wallet in under 2 hours. Additionally, you can use Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, MiFinity, CashtoCode, Skrill, Cashlib, LuxonPay, Binance Pay, and crypto to fund your account. The welcome bonus is a 250% match up to A$3,300 plus 550 free spins, with the wagering requirement set at 50x. Free spins are tighter - and you get a 24-hour expiry and an A$170 max winnings cap. Wild Tokyo's 550 spin offer ranks well among free spins bonus sites, though the 24-hour expiry is tighter than most. PayID Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.4/5 - PayID deposits are instant, but withdrawals route through crypto or bank transfer

- PayID deposits are instant, but withdrawals route through crypto or bank transfer PayID Transaction Speed: 4.5/5 - Deposits clear instantly, and crypto cashouts arrive within 24-48 hours

- Deposits clear instantly, and crypto cashouts arrive within 24-48 hours Game Selection: 4.6/5 - 4,500+ games with 250+ table games and 830+ live dealer tables

- 4,500+ games with 250+ table games and 830+ live dealer tables Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5 - 250% match up to A$3,300 with daily cashback up to 7% Get your A$3,300 bonus + 550 free spins at Wild Tokyo

Article continues below advertisement

More Australian PayID Casinos Worth Trying That's our top five casinos covered, but these seven PayID friendly casinos are well worth your attention, too: WinShark - Pokies from 100+ providers

Neospin - Daily cashback up to 20%

SkyCrown - 400 free spins as a welcome

Casinonic - Best weekly promotions

Kingmaker - Best sports & casino combo

SafeCasino - Best mobile experience

LamaBet - Best for tournaments Highest-Paying Games at Australian PayID Casinos If you want to get the most value from your PayID deposits, these are the highest-RTP games you'll find across our recommended casinos: Pokies - Big Bass Bonanza (Pragmatic Play, 96.71% RTP) Big Bass Bonanza is one of the most played pokies at Australian PayID casinos, and the 96.71% RTP puts it above most slots in the Pragmatic Play catalogue. The mechanic revolves around a free spins round where the Fisherman symbol collects cash values from fish symbols on the reels. Volatility is high, so sessions can swing! Play Big Bass Bonanza at Wild Tokyo Table Games - European Roulette (97.3% RTP) European Roulette runs a single-zero wheel, which gives you a 97.3% RTP - a full 2.6% edge over American Roulette's double-zero layout. If you're playing table games at a PayID casino, this is the version you want. The math is straightforward: 37 pockets instead of 38 to cut the house edge nearly in half. Play European Roulette at Neospin Live Dealer - Lightning Roulette (Evolution, 97.3% RTP) Lightning Roulette takes the standard European Roulette format and adds random multipliers of 50x to 500x on up to five straight-up numbers each round. The base RTP matches European Roulette at 97.3%, but the multiplier mechanic makes individual rounds far more volatile. Play Lightning Roulette at National Casino Video Poker - Jacks or Better (99.54% RTP) Jacks or Better has the highest RTP of any casino game on this list at 99.54% when played with optimal strategy. The rules are simple - you need at least a pair of Jacks to win. If you're looking to stretch your bankroll at a PayID casino, video poker is the most efficient way to do it. Play Jacks or Better at DragonSlots Progressive Jackpots - Mega Moolah (Microgaming) Mega Moolah holds the record for some of the largest online casino payouts ever recorded. The progressive jackpot pools across every casino running the game, so the top prize climbs until someone hits it. RTP on the base game sits lower than most pokies because a portion of every bet feeds the jackpot pool - but you're not playing Mega Moolah for the base game. Play Mega Moolah at Casinonic

Article continues below advertisement

How We Ranked the Best PayID Casinos in Australia We scored every PayID casino in Australia across six categories. Here's what we looked at and how each factor influenced the final rankings. PayID Deposit and Withdrawal Support The first thing we checked was whether each casino accepts PayID for deposits and withdrawals. Two-way PayID support scored highest because it keeps your entire banking pipeline within Australia's NPP network. Casinos that accept PayID deposits but force you onto bank transfers or crypto for cashouts lose points here. Transaction Speed We tracked how fast PayID deposits actually cleared and how long withdrawals took to reach the bank account. Instant deposits were the baseline, and every casino on this list met that standard. The real separation came on the withdrawals, where processing times ranged from same-day to 5+ business days, depending on the casino and cash-out method. Fees Zero-fee casinos accepting PayID scored highest. We checked for hidden charges on both the deposits and withdrawals, including percentage-based fees that some casinos bury in their terms. Most casinos on this list charge nothing for PayID transactions, but a few do apply small fees for fiat withdrawals. Game Selection We counted total games, pokies, table games, and live dealer tables at each casino. Provider variety mattered too - a lobby with 5,000 slots from 10 providers scores lower than one with 4,000 slots from 20 providers, because more gaming providers means more variety in mechanics, themes, and RTP ranges. Bonuses and Wagering We compared welcome bonus size, match percentage, free spins, and wagering requirements across all 12 casinos. A large headline number means nothing if the wagering is 50x with a 3-day expiry, so we factored in the realistic playthrough value. Ongoing promotions like cashback, reloads, and VIP programs also contributed to the score. Trust and Licensing We looked beyond the licence at operating history, payment security track record, and how consistently each casino processes withdrawals without delays or disputes. Casinos with longer track records and cleaner player feedback scored higher in this category.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Is DragonSlots the Best PayID Casino in Australia? DragonSlots earned the top spot on our list by scoring consistently across categories, and here's what separates it from the rest: Two-Way PayID Support Most casinos accept PayID for deposits but route withdrawals through crypto or bank transfer. DragonSlots supports PayID on both ends - deposits and cashouts - which means your money stays within Australia's NPP network the entire time. That translates to faster processing and no intermediary delays. 1,000+ Live Dealer Tables DragonSlots runs the largest live dealer section of any casino we reviewed - 1,000+ tables covering VIP Blackjack, Royal Roulette, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Speed Baccarat, Andar Bahar, and hundreds more. If live casino play makes up the bulk of your sessions, this is the deepest lobby you'll find at an Australian PayID casino. Massive Game Library With Deep Provider Variety The 7,000+ game lobby is powered by Pragmatic, BGaming, Play'n GO, Booongo, Playson, VoltEnt, and many more - giving you a wide spread of mechanics, themes, and RTP ranges across 5,500+ pokies, 150+ table games, and the live section. The casino platform still loads fast, categories are well-organised, and filtering by provider makes it easy to find what you're after. Strong Welcome Bonus at Fair Wagering A 460% match up to A$8,000 plus 700 free spins is one of the highest-value welcome packages you'll find at a PayID casino in Australia. The 40x wagering requirement sits at the industry standard, and spins expire after 7 days - a reasonable window to play through them.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Should I Use PayID Casinos in Australia? PayID isn't the only way to fund your casino account, but it solves most of the problems that make other deposit methods frustrating. Here's why we favour online casinos with PayID: Instant Deposits PayID deposits clear in under 60 seconds. Standard bank transfers take 1-3 business days to process, and card deposits can get blocked by Australian banks that flag gambling transactions. With PayID, your instant transfers go through every time without delays. No Third-Party Accounts Unlike crypto, POLi, or Neosurf, PayID uses your existing bank account linked to your email or phone number. You don't need to sign up for a separate wallet, buy vouchers, or manage digital payments through a third-party platform. No Fees at Most Casinos Most PayID casinos on this list charge zero fees for both deposits and withdrawals. Compare that to card deposits or fiat bank transfers, and you’ll get how PayID keeps your money with nothing skimmed off. Australian Banking Infrastructure PayID runs on Australia's New Payments Platform (NPP), meaning your transactions stay within the domestic banking system. Your funds don't route through international processors or third-party gateways - they move directly between your bank and the casino's Australian-facing payment channel. Faster Withdrawals Than Bank Transfer PayID withdrawals can usually arrive within 1-24 hours at casinos that support two-way PayID. Traditional bank transfers take 3-5 business days for the same cashout. If getting your winnings quickly matters to you, PayID is the fastest fiat option at Australian casinos. For casinos specializing in rapid payouts across all payment methods, learn more here about platforms built for speed.

Article continues below advertisement

Benefits and Drawbacks of PayID Friendly Casinos Every payment method has trade-offs. Here's how PayID stacks up for casino transactions in Australia: Benefits Drawbacks Deposits clear in under 60 seconds Not all casinos support PayID withdrawals No fees at most casinos Some banks may still flag gambling-related transfers Uses your existing bank account Withdrawals in 1-24 hours where supported Transactions stay within Australia's NPP Available Bonuses at Online Casinos With PayID Here's a breakdown of the main bonus types you'll find at PayID-supported casinos in Australia, along with where to find the best ones: Bonus Type Description Pros Cons Where to Find Welcome Bonus Match percentage on your first deposits, often bundled with free spins Largest single payout, sets up your bankroll early Wagering requirements apply DragonSlots - 460% up to A$8,000 Free Spins Bonus spins on selected pokies, often tied to the welcome package Play pokies without risking your deposit Often capped max winnings and expiring quickly Ricky Casino - 550 free spins, 3-day expiry Cashback Percentage of net losses returned daily or weekly Softens losing streaks, no wagering at some casinos Only triggers when you're losing Wild Tokyo - Up to 7% daily Reload Bonus Match bonus on deposits after the welcome offer expires Keeps value coming on repeat deposits Lower match % than welcome bonuses Casinonic - Tuesday, Wednesday, and weekend reloads VIP Programs Tiered player rewards based on wagering volume, with perks like higher limits Better bonuses and faster withdrawals at higher tiers Requires significant play volume to unlock top tiers Ricky Casino - Cosmobonus + weekly rewards

Article continues below advertisement

Banking Options at Australian PayID Casinos PayID isn't your only banking option at these casinos. Here's a rundown of the main payment providers and deposit methods available across our recommended sites: PayID - Instant deposits and 1-24 hour withdrawals at casinos that support two-way PayID. Zero fees. It uses your bank account linked to your email or phone number.

- Instant deposits and 1-24 hour withdrawals at casinos that support two-way PayID. Zero fees. It uses your bank account linked to your email or phone number. Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin) - A fast alternative to PayID with withdrawals typically processing within 24 hours. Zero fees at every casino we reviewed.

- A fast alternative to PayID with withdrawals typically processing within 24 hours. Zero fees at every casino we reviewed. Neosurf - A prepaid voucher system popular in Australia. Deposits only - you can't withdraw to Neosurf. Available at most AU-facing offshore casinos and a good option if you prefer not to link your bank account directly.

- A prepaid voucher system popular in Australia. Deposits only - you can't withdraw to Neosurf. Available at most AU-facing offshore casinos and a good option if you prefer not to link your bank account directly. Bank transfer - The standard banking option at every casino on this list. Slower than PayID at 5+ business days for withdrawals, and some casinos charge fees on the bank's side.

- The standard banking option at every casino on this list. Slower than PayID at 5+ business days for withdrawals, and some casinos charge fees on the bank's side. Visa / Mastercard - Accepted for deposits at most casinos, but withdrawals back to cards are rarely available. Some Australian banks block gambling transactions on cards entirely. To explore crypto casino options in more detail, read more about platforms optimized for digital currency transactions.

Article continues below advertisement

Comparison of the Top 5 PayID Casinos in Australia Here's a side-by-side look at the five PayID casino platforms Australia has right now, so you can compare them quickly before signing up. DragonSlots Best PayID casino overall with two-way support and 7,000+ games. The 460% match up to A$8,000 plus 700 free spins at 40x wagering makes it the best all-round package too. No bonus code required - the welcome offer applies automatically on your first deposit. Bizzo Casino The largest game library on this list at 8,000+ titles, with PayID deposits and withdrawals both available. The welcome bonus is 230% up to A$6,750 plus 175 free spins at 40x wagering. Crypto depositors get a boosted first deposit of 200% up to A$800. National Casino The go-to pick if you deposit with crypto. The boosted crypto first deposit bonus gives you better value than the standard fiat offer, and 9 cryptocurrencies are supported. The welcome package is 150% up to A$1,500 plus 150 free spins at 40x wagering. Ricky Casino The highest match percentage on this list is 550% up to A$7,500 plus 550 free spins. The trade-off is 50x wagering and a tight 3-day expiry, so you'll need to play through the bonus quickly. Weekly reloads and the Cosmobonus also available. Wild Tokyo The best option for table game fans with 250+ table games and 830+ live dealer tables. The welcome offer is 250% up to A$3,300 plus 550 free spins at 50x wagering. Daily cashback up to 7% adds ongoing value.

Article continues below advertisement

How to Sign Up at Australian Casinos Accepting PayID Getting started at a PayID casino takes a few minutes. Here's how to do it at DragonSlots: Step 1: Go to the DragonSlots website and click the green "Register" button in the top right corner. Step 2: Choose your welcome package, enter your email, and password. Step 3: Fill in your name, full address, and phone number. Complete account verification by confirming your phone number and email. Step 4: Go to the Cashier, choose your deposit method, enter details or copy the deposit address if you’re doing crypto, confirm the payment, and start playing.

Article continues below advertisement

Tips for Playing at PayID Casinos in Australia A few things worth knowing before you deposit and start playing: Confirm PayID Withdrawal Support Before Depositing Some casinos accept PayID for deposits, but only let you withdraw through crypto or bank transfer. If fast cashouts matter to you, check the withdrawal page before you sign up. DragonSlots and Bizzo Casino both support PayID on both ends. Set Up PayID in Your Banking App First Open your banking app, go to settings, and look for "PayID" or "Manage PayID." Register your email address or mobile number as your PayID identifier. Most major Australian banks (CommBank, NAB, Westpac, ANZ) support this, and it only takes a couple of minutes. You can't use PayID at a casino until this is done. Use PayID for Both Deposits and Withdrawals When you withdraw using the same method you deposited with, casinos process it faster because your identity is already verified on that payment channel. Mixing methods (e.g., depositing with PayID and withdrawing via bank transfer) can trigger extra checks and slow your cashout. Compare Welcome Bonuses Before Choosing Look at wagering requirements and expiry periods, not just the bonus amount. An A$8,000 bonus at 40x wagering with a 7-day expiry gives you far more realistic playthrough value than an A$7,500 bonus at 50x with only 3 days to clear it. Set a Deposit Limit PayID deposits land in your casino account within seconds, which makes it easy to top up without thinking. Before your first session, set a weekly or monthly deposit limit either through the casino's responsible gambling settings or directly in your banking app. Every casino on this list has responsible gambling tools in the account settings.