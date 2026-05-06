Pelican Grand Beach Resort 'Blends Classic Old Florida Charm With an Elevated Modern Coastal Feel' — and It's Right on the Ocean!

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If you're looking for a great place to unwind and soak up the sun, Pelican Grand Beach Resort, located in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is the perfect place to visit. The hotel is "one of the few true beachfront boutique-style resorts in Fort Lauderdale, meaning you’re not across the street from the ocean — you’re directly on it," the resort’s General Manager, TJ Pierri, exclusively tells OK!. "Guests wake up to Atlantic Ocean views and have immediate access to a private stretch of beach, which is a big deal in this part of Florida where many hotels are set back from the shore. It blends classic 'Old Florida' charm with an elevated modern coastal feel, so it's relaxed and nostalgic but still polished and comfortable."

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Source: Pelican Grand Beach Resort The resort is in Florida — and right on the beach!

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There's a lot to do, whether you're coming with a significant other, friends or with your family.

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Source: Pelican Grand Beach Resort The resort appeals to families, girls' trips and more!

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"The resort features the city’s only lazy river where guests can float in tubes or dip into the zero-entry oceanfront pool, along with a private beach that includes complimentary chairs and umbrellas. The Emporium, an old-school ice cream shop offers a sweet treat and souvenir options, as well as other stay necessities. For relaxation, there is the boutique, rooftop PURE Spa, which also includes ocean views. Additional conveniences include beach and poolside food and drink service, as well as daily activities such as live music and family-friendly events. An expansive oceanfront veranda further enhances the experience with peaceful Atlantic views and a laid-back coastal atmosphere," Pierri shares. "It balances different travel styles well, making it equally appealing for couples, girls’ trips, and family getaways by offering both peaceful spaces for unwinding and livelier areas with daily activities like happy hour and live music."

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Source: Pelican Grand Beach Resort The beach is easily accessible.

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He adds, "What makes this property stand out is its true 'stay-on-property-all-day' design, with a wide range of amenities and seasonal activities that make it easy to relax without ever leaving the resort. With a mix of beach access, leisure amenities, and on-site dining and relaxation, the resort creates an easy, all-in-one vacation setting where, overall, it’s the kind of place where guests don’t really need to leave the property to enjoy a full vacation experience. One other thing worth adding is that while the resort feels very self-contained, its conveniently located where guests are close enough to downtown attractions if they want to get out and explore. It also has a more boutique, less crowded feel than larger resorts, which adds to its relaxed atmosphere."

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Source: Pelican Grand Beach Resort The hotel's restaurant overlooks the ocean.

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Pierri hinted that there's much more to come later this year. "We’re excited to launch a new concept for our Holiday Suite this year, with some exciting partners," he says.

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Source: Pelican Grand Beach Resort The spa also offers gorgeous views.