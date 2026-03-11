Peloton's Cody Rigsby Teases First Movie Role in Surprising Career Move: 'Maybe I'll Continue to Pursue That'

Article continues below advertisement

Cody Rigsby is trading in his bike shoes for a stint on the small screen. The Peloton instructor, 38, gave exclusive OK! details on what to expect from his upcoming Hollywood movie Bach S--- Crazy and how he’s been training to pursue acting.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @codyrigsby/Instagram Cody Rigsby is a Peloton instructor.

“Next week, I’m going to shoot an independent film,” Rigsby revealed while speaking to OK! in early March while talking about his partnership with TYLENOL® Extra Strength Liquid Gels. “I’m starting an acting career. Let’s see what comes of it, and maybe I’ll continue to pursue that. I’ve been excited to get into the process and take acting lessons. I’ve been in shows before where I’ve done more of a cameo-style role or voiceover for a cartoon, but this time, I’m really playing a character, so there’s been a lot more work and dedication to it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cody Rigsby is starring in an upcoming movie.

Rigsby described his character as a “sassy gay assistant" who is “not too far from home base.” Although a release date has not yet been announced, the fitness star confirmed they have “started filming.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cody Rigsby 'Fell Off' His Fitness Routine During the Holidays

Source: MEGA Cody Rigsby is open to pursuing an acting career.

With new projects on the horizon, Rigsby is energized heading into the spring. The instructor admitted he “fell off the wagon” with drinking and partying over the holidays and is focused on a “results-based” plan for 2026. “I don’t want to say I let myself go in December, but I was definitely partaking in festivities and drinking a lot. I put on a little weight, so I jumped into this year really focusing on my nutrition, creating a macro budget that really worked for me and was in alignment with my goals, which was kind of changing my body composition a little bit, losing some fat, building some muscle,” he explained. “I’m really proud of myself because I think it’s something I’ve struggled with in the past, and I feel like I’ve really locked in for the past eight to 10 weeks where I feel really confident about where I’m at with that." Rigsby emphasized, “Seeing results motivates me to be like, ‘Okay, I’m going in the right direction. Keep doing what you’re doing.’”

Cody Rigsby's Collaboration With Tylenol

Source: @codyrigsby/Instagram Cody Rigsby teamed up with Tylenol.