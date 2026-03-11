or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Cody Rigsby
EXCLUSIVE

Peloton's Cody Rigsby Teases First Movie Role in Surprising Career Move: 'Maybe I'll Continue to Pursue That'

Photo of Cody Risgby
Source: @codyrigsby/Instagram

Peloton's Cody Rigsby teased his first movie role in a surprising career move.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Cody Rigsby is trading in his bike shoes for a stint on the small screen.

The Peloton instructor, 38, gave exclusive OK! details on what to expect from his upcoming Hollywood movie Bach S--- Crazy and how he’s been training to pursue acting.

Image of Cody Rigsby is a Peloton instructor.
Source: @codyrigsby/Instagram

Cody Rigsby is a Peloton instructor.

“Next week, I’m going to shoot an independent film,” Rigsby revealed while speaking to OK! in early March while talking about his partnership with TYLENOL® Extra Strength Liquid Gels. “I’m starting an acting career. Let’s see what comes of it, and maybe I’ll continue to pursue that. I’ve been excited to get into the process and take acting lessons. I’ve been in shows before where I’ve done more of a cameo-style role or voiceover for a cartoon, but this time, I’m really playing a character, so there’s been a lot more work and dedication to it.”

Image of Cody Rigsby is starring in an upcoming movie.
Source: MEGA

Cody Rigsby is starring in an upcoming movie.

Rigsby described his character as a “sassy gay assistant" who is “not too far from home base.” Although a release date has not yet been announced, the fitness star confirmed they have “started filming.”

MORE ON:
Cody Rigsby

Cody Rigsby 'Fell Off' His Fitness Routine During the Holidays

Image of Cody Rigsby is open to pursuing an acting career.
Source: MEGA

Cody Rigsby is open to pursuing an acting career.

With new projects on the horizon, Rigsby is energized heading into the spring. The instructor admitted he “fell off the wagon” with drinking and partying over the holidays and is focused on a “results-based” plan for 2026.

“I don’t want to say I let myself go in December, but I was definitely partaking in festivities and drinking a lot. I put on a little weight, so I jumped into this year really focusing on my nutrition, creating a macro budget that really worked for me and was in alignment with my goals, which was kind of changing my body composition a little bit, losing some fat, building some muscle,” he explained. “I’m really proud of myself because I think it’s something I’ve struggled with in the past, and I feel like I’ve really locked in for the past eight to 10 weeks where I feel really confident about where I’m at with that."

Rigsby emphasized, “Seeing results motivates me to be like, ‘Okay, I’m going in the right direction. Keep doing what you’re doing.’”

Cody Rigsby's Collaboration With Tylenol

Image of Cody Rigsby teamed up with Tylenol.
Source: @codyrigsby/Instagram

Cody Rigsby teamed up with Tylenol.

The cycling coach’s intense workout routine sometimes comes with soreness, and he keeps one product in particular at his side for assistance.

“I’m approaching 40, and some mornings, there are minor aches and pains. On those days, you can grab some Tylenol Extra Strength Liquid Gels, and it alleviates some of that pain, and it stops the excuse you’re [giving yourself to not] show up to the gym and go into your workouts,” Rigsby explained. “I’m feeling [sore] more and more frequently, and that’s a sign to listen to my body and that not every workout has to be one-thousand percent. I can take it a little bit easier….what I like about Tylenol Extra Strength Liquid Gels is that they’re fast-acting, so if I wake up at eight and need to be at the gym by nine, I’m already moving toward my goals.”

