Peloton Instructor Olivia Amato Reveals She Lent ‘Wicked’ Star Cynthia Erivo a Shirt for a Running Class: 'I’ll Never Be Over It'

Peloton instructor Olivia Amato had more than just running tips to offer Cynthia Erivo. The cycling and run coach, 34, exclusively told OK! she lent the Wicked star, 39, a shirt when she came to co-teach a treadmill class in November 2025. Erivo joined Amato and fellow trainer Matty Maggiacomo for a 45-minute Walk + Run as a part of their special Wicked: For Good artist series classes.

Source: MEGA Olivia Amato taught a Peloton treadmill class alongside Cynthia Erivo.

“Working with Cynthia was truly so special. She’s an incredible talent and deeply intentional,” said Amato, who spent the entire class on the treadmill beside Peloton fan Erivo. “Every movement and every moment felt purposeful and grounded. Most importantly, she’s a genuinely kind and wonderful person. She also wore my shirt for the class, which I will absolutely never be over!” The 34-year-old is a huge fan of Wicked and cited Ariana Grande as her dream artist series. Amato attended the premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City, dressed up her dogs as Elpheba and Glinda for Halloween and called Erivo “our queen” in a post pinned to the top of her Instagram profile.

View this post on Instagram Source: @onepeloton/Instagram Peloton launched a 'Wicked' artist series.

When Did Olivia Amato Start Working at Peloton?

Source: @oliviaamato/Instagram Olivia Amato joined Peloton in 2018.

Amato joined Peloton as an instructor in April 2018 and has no plans of quitting. After eight years as a coach, she keeps things fun and relevant by “staying curious and connected.” “I never want to teach on autopilot. I’m constantly listening to the community, to my own body, and to where I’m being pulled creatively. The work keeps evolving, and so do I,” she explained. “What keeps me coming back every day is the people. The connection, the shared effort, the feeling of showing up together and choosing to move, even on hard days. It’s never just about the workout. It’s about creating a space where people feel strong, seen, and supported, and that still feels incredibly meaningful to me.”

Olivia Amato Used to Work in Finance

Source: @oliviaamato/Instagram Olivia Amato is a popular Peloton instructor.

Before she launched her fitness career, she worked as an Equity Electronic Sales Trader at Jefferies. Although she “doesn’t miss” finance, she’s “really grateful” for the version of her that developed in 2015 and 2016. “That chapter of my life taught me how to build things with real intention and, just as importantly, how to really listen to my gut,” Amato expressed. “It didn’t feel right for me because it wasn’t, and I learned that if I had followed what everyone else thought was ‘right,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’m still building, just in a way that feels aligned and true to who I am.”

Olivia Amato's Doggie Date Candle Collaboration

Source: @oliviaamato/Instagram Olivia Amato is a lifelong dog lover.