Pentagon Adviser Behind Pete Hegseth’s Religious Agenda Complains About a 'Satanic Cult of LGBTQ' and Shares Racist Views

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The man shaping the Pentagon's push to become a more Christian arm of the United States government has a lengthy history of sharing racist, homophobic and conspiratorial views online. On October 27, published an investigation into Ryan Higgins, a senior adviser to Pete Hegseth, where they discovered the man in the Defense Secretary's ear espoused heinous takes on X.

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Higgins Espouses Far-Right Views

Source: @RYANHIGGINSUS / X Higgins did not disclose his position on X.

Multiple sources in CNN's story credit Higgins for developing the Defense Department's religious messaging and the controversial creation of the "Office of Religious Affairs." However, just months before pushing Christianity into the Pentagon, Higgins was complaining on X about the "satanic cult of LGBTQ" and blowing dogwhistles about illegal immigrants "raping our white women." In a March post after the NBA's Chicago Bulls waived guard Jaden Ivey for saying Pride month "celebrated unrighteousness," Higgins complained, "Just another example that if you don’t bow down and worship the satanic cult of LGBTQ, you will be destroyed. Christians should be allowed their beliefs, the same as all groups. Why are Christians always the only ones punished for their beliefs?"

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Higgins Hides His Position in the Pentagon

Source: MEGA Hegseth's 'Office of Religious Affairs' has been deeply criticized.

Higgins does not disclose his position in the federal government on his X account. His bio reads, "Jesus Is My Savior || Views Are My Own || American Settler || Family Arrived in the New World in 1623, Founders of Eastham, MA." He uses that anonymity to parrot far-right and white nationalist rhetoric to his 14,000 followers. In January, Higgins shared a story about a violent rape in Italy and complained, "Violent illegal immigrants and even many 'asylum seekers' are destroying the entire planet. This is not just an America issue. They act like barbarians, killing and raping our white women." In August, when discussing abortion, he wrote, "Demonic human sacrifice packaged as 'women’s healthcare' would be like saying N--- concentration camps were ethnic end-of-life care. Be wise and prudent…don’t fall victim to the ways of the devil, the Prince of Lies."

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Higgins Is an Election Denier

Source: MEGA Higgins denies the legitimacy of all elections.

He is also an election denier — denying not just the legitimacy of President Donald Trump's 2020 defeat to Joe Biden but all United States elections. In June, he posted an astonishing take reading, "I have exactly 0 percent faith in our elections. 85 percent of Americans agree. Yet our 'representatives' do nothing. They have turned on us for self-promotion. Time to fire them all…wait…we can’t because the elections are fake. Think about that!" (It is unclear where he pulled the idea that 85 percent of Americans have no faith in elections). He also bragged about purchasing a gun following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Pentagon Complains About the Coverage

Source: MEGA Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stood by Higgins.