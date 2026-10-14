Politics 'Very Alarming,' Says Former Chaplain as Pentagon Cuts Military Religious Options From 211 to 31, Deadline Looms for Troops to Choose Faith Affiliation Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth's religious overhaul of the Pentagon continues. Frank Yemi Oct. 14 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary, has drawn criticism for his overhaul of the way the military documents religious belief. As a deadline nears for service members to put their affiliations in order, former chaplains are voicing concerns over where his reforms are headed. At the Pentagon, the number of codes for religious affiliation has been whittled down from 211 to 31. In doing so, they have done away with separate designations for atheists, humanists, and a number of minority faiths.

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A Warning From Former Chaplain on Favoritism

Source: MEGA A former chaplain spotted danger in Hegseth's plans.

Howard Stendahl, a retired Air Force major general and the former chief of chaplains, is among those who think the changes may erode the military’s pledge to all personnel regardless of faith. “The rise of Christian nationalism makes it a dangerous and precipitous possibility that an official preference could be established for one religion,” Stendahl said in a conversation with the American Homefront Project. The Lutheran minister, with 30 years of chaplaincy behind him, made it his business to accommodate varying beliefs. He would seek out leaders of other traditions to back the troops, he said, because he had no desire for them to believe America was waging war in the name of Christianity.

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An Imminent Deadline for Troops

Source: MEGA Active soldiers have a short deadline.

By Friday, October 16, active duty in the Air Force and Space Force will need to have their records current. The Reserve and National Guard have until November 9. Failure to act by then means the new system will reassign their file automatically. While the shortened list is not a prohibition and soldiers can still put whatever they like on an ID tag, American Atheists says the process is coercive. They contend that those who are atheist or humanist are being steered to check off “agnostic” or “no religion” and have asked for answers on how this is being handled.

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Another Former Chaplain Expresses Concern

Source: MEGA More former chaplains are speaking out.

William “Razz” Waff, an Episcopal priest and another former chaplain, is also sounding an alarm. The retired major general told the American Homefront Project he was “very concerned” about the sway evangelical Christianity is having. He fears the troops might get only “one flavor” of instruction from the evangelical side, or feel they must conform to a particular approach to suit the administration.

Hegseth’s Pentagon Defends Its Position

Source: MEGA Hegseth moves to have more control over religion in the Pentagon.