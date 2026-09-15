Politics Pentagon Denies Report Accusing Pete Hegseth of Pressuring F-15 Crew for Exclusive '60 Minutes' Segment on Dramatic Iran Rescue Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth allegedly pressured pilots to sit for a CBS interview. Adam Downer Sept. 15 2026, Published 6:47 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pressured two U.S. F-15 soldiers to sit for what's become a controversial interview with 60 Minutes, a CNN report revealed. The report, which Hegseth's office denied, outlines how Hegseth and political allies set the terms of his interview with CBS' famous news program segment and offers credence to critics who dubbed the segment "propaganda."

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tells 60 Minutes that news of a U.S. fighter jet being shot down over Iran woke him in the middle of the night. His first thought: “S***.” pic.twitter.com/8Dt1iqZ91G — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 13, 2026 Source: @60MINUTES / CBS '60 Minutes' didn't ask difficult questions of Hegseth.

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A Marquee Get for the New '60 Minutes'

Source: MEGA Norah O'Donnell handled the interview.

60 Minutes kicked off its first full season under controversial editor-in-chief Bari Weiss with a feel-good story about an April mission undertaken by the U.S. Army in Iran to rescue two downed F-15 crew members. General Dan Caine and Admiral Brad Cooper both sat for the interview, lead by correspondent Norah O'Donnell, as well as one unnamed F-15 crew member codenamed Bravo. According to CNN's reporting, Bravo and the plane's pilot, codenamed Alpha, were pressured to sit for the interview by the embattled 46-year-old defense secretary. They reportedly voiced concerns that they were being ordered to sit, while military officials were wary of the pilots going on air to discuss military tactics. Hegseth personally met with the soldiers to ask them if they wanted to participate. Bravo agreed, while Alpha declined.

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The Pentagon Denies the Reporting

Source: MEGA The Pentagon said the soldier sat of his own free will.

A spokesperson for Hegseth denied CNN's reporting, which was bolstered by interviews with multiple sources. “This entire story is a complete lie,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said. “The decision to participate in the interview was each pilot’s alone — because it is their story.” "Additionally, the Department took great care to ensure operational security, sources, and methods were protected. To suggest otherwise is to denigrate every member of our military who participated in and supported the interview," Parnell added.

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The Interview Was Slammed for Being 'Softball'

Source: MEGA O'Donnell did not tackle any of the controversies plaguing Hegseth.

There was a media rush to grab the pilots for interviews after the April incident, per CNN's reporting. Weiss, installed by Donald Trump ally David Ellison as CBS News' editor-in-chief despite having no broadcast television experience, was able to pitch her contacts in the administration to secure the interview. Weiss personally pitched Hegseth and other members of Trump's government to get the pilots on CBS. The segment seemed to headline the show's rightward turn under Weiss, and some viewers felt the softball segment amounted to "MAGA propaganda." The segment did not go into the various controversies surrounding Hegseth, including but not limited to: the depletion of U.S. munitions resulting from the Iran War; the fading morale of troops stationed overseas due to extended deployment and poor living conditions; or capricious firings of top military personnel.

An Abysmal Premiere for '60 Minutes'

Source: MEGA '60 Minutes' had an abysmal premiere ratings-wise.