Perez Hilton Hospitalized After He Livestreamed Self-Harm in Alarming Video, Police Confirm

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Perez Hilton is apparently getting help after an alarming TikTok livestream prompted a police response on Tuesday, August 4. A video circulating online showed the celebrity blogger using a knife to cut himself while he was naked during a livestream. The footage reportedly remained on the platform for about three minutes before it was removed, and TikTok has since suspended Hilton's account. Following the incident, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed in an emailed statement that deputies received numerous calls reporting that an individual was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media.

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Source: MEGA Perez Hilton's TikTok livestream prompted an emergency response after viewers reported acts of self-harm to authorities.

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After responding to the Miami home of a man who was not publicly identified, the Sheriff's Office announced around 9 p.m. that he had been “safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.” Authorities said deputies initially spoke with family members outside the residence and confirmed the man was alone inside the home.

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Authorities Prioritized De-Escalation

Source: MEGA The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the individual was ‘safely recovered’ and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Officials explained that deputies focused on resolving the situation through crisis intervention rather than rushing into the residence. “In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance and opportunities for communication,” the statement read. “Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies and the public.” The Sheriff's Office added that deputies had “tactically disengaged while continuing to monitor the situation.” In a later update, officials confirmed that after the man was taken to a nearby hospital, mental health professionals remained at the scene to provide support and resources for his family. According to The Independent, he was “safely recovered” and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.

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Hilton Recently Opened Up About His Spiritual Awakening

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Source: MEGA Deputies used crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques while responding to the situation to reduce the risk of further harm.

The incident comes months after Hilton revealed he experienced a profound spiritual transformation following a severe health scare. After spending nearly a month in the hospital with sepsis, Hilton said the experience completely changed his outlook on life and faith. “One of the most special things of this experience was that God presented himself to me. It wasn't a feeling,” Hilton expressed in a video posted via Instagram. "I was never a believer till now. God presented to me and then did something, something that I can only call miraculous, and I was very lucid." During the nearly 20-minute video, the influencer shared that although he was raised Catholic, he never truly believed until his recent experience, describing it as "life-changing." "I'm so grateful. I'm excited to start taking the kids to church every week and to just know that God is real," he continued. "I had my heart open before, I wanted to believe... I don't have to hope to believe, I know now."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @perezhilton/Instagram Perez Hilton opened up about a recent medical emergency on March 23.

Looking Back on His Past

Source: MEGA Perez Hilton previously revealed that surviving sepsis led to a life-changing spiritual awakening and renewed faith in God.