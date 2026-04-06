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Perez Hilton Reveals 'God Presented Himself' During Life-Threatening Hospitalization: 'Something I Can Only Call Miraculous'

Photo of Perez Hilton
Source: @perezhilton/Instagram

Influencer Perez Hilton said he experienced a ‘miracle’ after a near-death scare led to emergency surgery and a spiritual awakening.

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April 6 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

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Perez Hilton said he found God and underwent a life-changing spiritual awakening following a sepsis diagnosis that landed him in the hospital for nearly one month.

“One of the most special things of this experience was that God presented himself to me. It wasn't a feeling,” Hilton, 48, expressed in a video posted via Instagram. "I was never a believer till now. God presented to me and then did something, something that I can only call miraculous, and I was very lucid."

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Source: @perezhilton/Instagram

Perez Hilton opened up about a recent medical emergency on March 23.

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Perez Hilton Said 'God Presented Himself' During Health Scare

Photo of Perez Hilton opened up about his spiritual awakening in a 20-minute video posted via Instagram.
Source: @perezhilton/Instagram

Perez Hilton opened up about his spiritual awakening in a 20-minute video posted via Instagram.

During the nearly 20-minute video, the influencer admitted he was raised in the Catholic faith but never truly believed until now, calling his experience "life-changing."

"I'm so grateful. I'm excited to start taking the kids to church every week and to just know that God is real," he continued. "I had my heart open before, I wanted to believe... I don't have to hope to believe, I know now."

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Perez Hilton Apologized for His Public 'Mistakes'

Photo of Perez Hilton apologized for his past public 'mistakes.'
Source: @perezhilton/Instagram

Perez Hilton apologized for his past public 'mistakes.'

Hilton apologized for his past public "mistakes," which he said he carried with "deep shame and regret."

"The internet is forever. Receipts are forever ... I have also reached out to make amends. I’ve apologized publicly and privately to dozens of people," he continued. "Because I was so selfish, because I didn’t care who I hurt. I just cared about the views, the attention, the money — people hated me."

Though he said some people still want to see him "suffer" for his former harsh online reporting, he vowed to be a better person moving forward.

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Perez Hilton Was Rushed to Emergency Surgery Earlier This Month

Photo of Perez Hilton was rushed to emergency surgery on April 2.
Source: @perezhilton/Instagram

Perez Hilton was rushed to emergency surgery on April 2.

Just days after posting the video, Hilton revealed he was rushed to emergency surgery on April 2 after doctors discovered a "massive" blood clot in his body.

“Last night, I started having real soreness and pain in one of my legs. This morning, it got way worse. I couldn’t even walk. I had to use a walker,” he said in a video shared via Instagram. “I’ve already seen some of the nurses who took care of me for 21 days when I was here fighting and beating sepsis thanks to these amazing doctors, nurses and God. Now I’m back, and I have to have emergency surgery."

He was thankful medical professionals caught the condition early, because if the blood clot progressed to his lungs or heart, it "could have been real bad."

Perez Hilton Was Rushed to Emergency Surgery Earlier This Month

Photo of Perez Hilton said doctors discovered a 'massive' blood clot.
Source: @perezhilton/Instagram

Perez Hilton said doctors discovered a 'massive' blood clot.

Hilton shared an update on Monday, April 6, after being discharged from the hospital. Though he said he was "still processing" what happened, he thanked "divine intervention" for the "miracle" he witnessed.

"This whole experience has been the biggest blessing. God destroyed me, more than once, to build me back up, stronger and better than before," he said in a video via Instagram. "And now, since I went through so much trauma, I have signed up and really excited to begin therapy this week."

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