Perez Hilton Admits He Experienced a 'Cycle of Shame' When Trying to Lose Weight: 'I Will Always Be a Fat Person'

Perez Hilton is getting real about the shame he experienced when trying to lose weight. The blogger, 47, exclusively opened up to OK! about his years-long battle with food addiction and how he used FuturHealth to help get him back on track.

"It's this cycle of shame of, 'Well, I've already eaten so much, might as well keep going. I'm not going to go to the gym tomorrow, might as well eat even more,'" he confessed. Hilton divulged that when life gets hard, he finds himself relapsing and reverting back to food to make himself feel better. Once he finds himself repeating similar patterns, it's difficult to return to normal. "I will always be a fat person," he candidly admitted. "I think like a fat person. My relationship with food is that of a fat person .... when you relapse, it gets worse and worse and worse ... it can happen at any point throughout the year because we are animals and we are habitual."

The dad-of-three admitted that Thanksgiving and the holidays are particularly difficult, as he finds himself surrounded by food and eating when he's not even hungry. "By January, I've gained 25 pounds and I'm like, 'Oh my God. I know I shouldn't be eating this much,'" he stated.

The media personality also spoke about the rising trend of GLP-1s, including Ozempic, to help aid in one's weight loss journey. While the topic is controversial, Hilton is all for it. "I think there is still, for some people, shame or stigma, but there shouldn't be," he said. "I've had three hair transplants. Life is short. You've got to stop thinking about if other people care — especially if you can take control of your health and not feel helpless and have support, that's a game changer."

Hilton is working with FuturHealth — an online program that provides weight loss guidance and affordable access to GLP-1s — to empower people to take control over their wellness. The blogger praises the company for guaranteeing visible results for people who qualify for the weight loss medications. They provide access to doctor consultations, nutritionists, personalized meal plans and ongoing support throughout the entire process. "This is designed for people like myself...people who are true food addicts, people who struggle to get healthier, people who have tried and tried everything," he said.

