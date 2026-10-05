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Pete Davidson Asks NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to Fix Ongoing Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Construction: 'They're Never Doing Anything'

image of comedian Pete Davidson and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani
Source: MEGA

Comedian Pete Davidson recently asked New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to fix a major piece of infrastructure.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

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Pete Davidson urged New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to address the ongoing issues with the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE), criticizing the highway’s prolonged construction and apparent lack of progress.

During the September 28 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host and fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel asked Davidson, a lifelong New Yorker, if he had any questions for the mayor, who was scheduled to appear on the show.

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Pete Davidson Had Some Choice Words for New York City Mayor Mamdani

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image of comedian and late night television show host Jimmy Kimmel.
Source: MEGA

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel said he would pass on Davidson's request to Mayor Mamdani.

Davidson responded bluntly, asking Mamdani to fix the "f------ BQE," drawing cheers and applause from the studio audience.

The BQE is a major thoroughfare running through Brooklyn and Queens that has been plagued by traffic congestion and deteriorating infrastructure for years. Davidson expressed frustration over the seemingly endless construction efforts, describing scenes where workers appeared inactive amid numerous traffic cones.

“The BQE has been under construction since before I was born,” Davidson said. “And here’s my problem with it. They’re never doing anything. Someone’s just standing there eating a sandwich or on the phone, and there’s all these cones around.”

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The BQE Has Been Plagued With Severe Congestion and Deteriorating

image of comedian Pete Davidson
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson urged Mamdani to fix the BQE, which has been in disrepair for years.

He called for the repairs to be completed and questioned the motives behind the delays.

Kimmel assured Davidson he would raise the issue with Mamdani during his segment. When Mamdani appeared later on the show, the host relayed the actor's concerns.

In response, Mayor Mamdani highlighted the city’s upcoming plan to rehabilitate its section of the BQE, known as the BQE Central Project. This $4 billion initiative targets the stretch between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street, with construction anticipated to begin in 2030. Mamdani emphasized that the project will prioritize safety, avoid diverting traffic into local neighborhoods and span roughly ten years.

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Kimmel Brought Up the Status of BQE Repairs With Mamdani

image of New York City Mayor Zohram Mamdani speaking at a press conference at City Hall.
Source: MEGA

Mamdani won last year's race for New York City mayor.

Mamdani, a Democratic socialist and a surprise victor in last November’s New York City mayoral election, assumed office on January 1 after campaigning heavily through social media and grassroots efforts.

Davidson Has Brought Up Politics Before

image of Davidson has occasionally spoken about his political beliefs, even openly criticizing President Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Davidson has occasionally spoken about his political beliefs, even openly criticizing President Donald Trump.

Davidson, 32, known for his work on Saturday Night Live, has occasionally expressed his political views publicly.

He has openly criticized former President Donald Trump and supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, even getting a tattoo of her. In a recent interview, Davidson confirmed he will keep the Clinton tattoo while getting rid of countless others.

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