Pete Davidson Builds the Ultimate Dad Van — And You Can Own One Just Like It on eBay! Inside the Star’s Custom Ride Reveal
Dec. 9 2025, Published 1:35 a.m. ET
Get ready for a dad-mobile like no other. As Pete Davidson prepares for fatherhood, the actor and comedian has teamed up with eBay to create the ultimate family ride — and fans are getting an up-close look at his customized, comfort-meets-performance minivan.
Launching the brand-new “Built to Spec” series, eBay partnered with cultural tastemakers and expert builders to design custom dream cars using vehicles, parts, and accessories from the marketplace. And kicking things off? Pete’s tricked-out Honda Odyssey, brought to life by builder Tony Angelo and the Stay Tuned crew.
Pete’s van is loaded with upgrades — think Nomad satin-black wheels, Falken all-terrain tires, a Traxda leveling kit, a Valvetronic valved muffler, aFe cold air intake, and even an ARB retractable awning with LEDs. Inside, the vibes go full nostalgia thanks to a vintage Sony portable VHS player and a Dometic CFX3 fridge for on-the-go snacks.
“I’m about to be a dad, so I figured it was time to drive something practical but not boring,” the actor says. “I’ve always used eBay to find just about anything… so of course that’s where I found my van too.”
But here’s where fans come in.
Beginning today, eBay is auctioning off a second fully loaded minivan — inspired by Davidson’s exact build — with 100% of proceeds benefiting Answer the Call, the nonprofit supporting families of fallen NYC first responders, chosen by the star himself.
The charity auction runs now through December 19 at ebay.com/petedavidson, where fans can bid on the one-of-a-kind ride and learn more about the “Built to Spec” series at ebay.com/builttospec.