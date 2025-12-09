or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Pete Davidson
OK LogoNEWS

Pete Davidson Builds the Ultimate Dad Van — And You Can Own One Just Like It on eBay! Inside the Star’s Custom Ride Reveal

pete davidson builds the ultimate dad van ebay
Source: EBAY
Profile Image

Dec. 9 2025, Published 1:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Get ready for a dad-mobile like no other. As Pete Davidson prepares for fatherhood, the actor and comedian has teamed up with eBay to create the ultimate family ride — and fans are getting an up-close look at his customized, comfort-meets-performance minivan.

Launching the brand-new “Built to Spec” series, eBay partnered with cultural tastemakers and expert builders to design custom dream cars using vehicles, parts, and accessories from the marketplace. And kicking things off? Pete’s tricked-out Honda Odyssey, brought to life by builder Tony Angelo and the Stay Tuned crew.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
pete davidson builds the ultimate dad van ebay
Source: EBAY
Article continues below advertisement

Pete’s van is loaded with upgrades — think Nomad satin-black wheels, Falken all-terrain tires, a Traxda leveling kit, a Valvetronic valved muffler, aFe cold air intake, and even an ARB retractable awning with LEDs. Inside, the vibes go full nostalgia thanks to a vintage Sony portable VHS player and a Dometic CFX3 fridge for on-the-go snacks.

“I’m about to be a dad, so I figured it was time to drive something practical but not boring,” the actor says. “I’ve always used eBay to find just about anything… so of course that’s where I found my van too.”

MORE ON:
Pete Davidson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
pete davidson builds the ultimate dad van ebay
Source: EBAY

But here’s where fans come in.

Beginning today, eBay is auctioning off a second fully loaded minivan — inspired by Davidson’s exact build — with 100% of proceeds benefiting Answer the Call, the nonprofit supporting families of fallen NYC first responders, chosen by the star himself.

The charity auction runs now through December 19 at ebay.com/petedavidson, where fans can bid on the one-of-a-kind ride and learn more about the “Built to Spec” series at ebay.com/builttospec.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.