Pete Hegseth's Driver's License Among Things Stolen During Breach: Report

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was reportedly a victim of a massive hack that resulted in the thefts of 153 million driver's licenses. A screenshot of Hegseth's license page began circulating online on August 31. No personal information on the license is in the screenshot, though a link on the photo suggests that Hegseth's record could be purchased for $100.

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Source: SCREENSHOT / KREBSONSECURITY Hegseth's information could be purchased for $100.

Per the security blog KrebsOnSecurity, led by Brian Krebs, the breach appeared on the Russian cybercrime forum "Exploit," where a service called "Nexus" offered the license information for hundreds of millions of people for a $100 fee. Nexus claimed they had siphoned the information for over a year from a "major identify verification company." IDScan.net put out a statement on September 4 saying they were aware they had been hacked. An FBI assistant director's information was also stolen in the hack. The FBI immediately confirmed they were looking into the breach while the Pentagon acknowledged it was "aware of these reports and is evaluating them."

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Source: MEGA The FBI is looking into the hack.

Nexus was immediately shut down after Krebs reported on it, but the perpetrators behind the hack have not confirmed they deleted the data they stole. Lawfare Media suggested the perpetrators are waiting until the furor dies down to try and sell the information again. “This data set will continue to have massive value to the cybercriminal community for many years, and we are likely to see this service or one very similar appear again on the darknet,” Krebs told TIME.

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Source: MEGA Hertz customers may be affected by the breach.

It's unknown who else has been affected at the time of publication, but Krebs, whose data was also in the breach, was able to verify that some people who use the rental car service Hertz appeared in the breach. IDScan.net advertises that it provides security services for Hertz, Target, Fedex, Motorola Solutions, financial services company Jack Henry, Caesars Entertainment, GameStop and other companies.

Source: MEGA Security experts warn the hack is much more dangerous than a simple information hack.