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Pete Hegseth's Pastor Says There's a 'Gray Area' in Marital Rape, Claims Wives Can't 'Cut Off' Husbands From Intimacy

Photo of Pete Hegseth and Doug Wilson
Source: Uncloseted Media/YouTube; MEGA

Pete Hegseth's pastor, Doug Wilson, shared several controversial opinions.

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July 21 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

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Prominent pastor Doug Wilson, founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC) — the denomination Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth belongs to — shared his controversial views on the "gray area" of marital rape.

The religious leader, 71, agreed marital rape was "wrong" but argued there were circumstances that were less clear-cut in an interview with "Uncloseted Media."

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Pete Hegseth's Pastor on 'Gray Area' of Marital Rape

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Photo of Doug Wilson claimed the church should handle 'non-violent' rapes.
Source: Uncloseted Media/YouTube

Doug Wilson claimed the church should handle 'non-violent' rapes.

"If he forces himself on her and rapes her, then I believe that that's a sin," Wilson said, adding that while police should be called in cases of violent rape, he believes the church should deal with "non-violent rape."

Though the pastor accepted that a woman had the right to say no to her husband's sexual requests, he admitted there was a "gray area" to how long that could happen.

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Women Have No 'Right' to Cut off Intimacy From Husband for Months

Photo of Doug Wilson agreed that women can say no to their husband's sexual advances, but drew the line at 'cutting him off for six months.'
Source: Uncloseted Media/YouTube

Doug Wilson agreed that women can say no to their husband's sexual advances, but drew the line at 'cutting him off for six months.'

"Let's say she's had an absolute horrendous day, is fried, just is exhausted and says, 'Honey, please, please, no.' Does she have the right to do that? Absolutely yes, she has the right to do that," he continued. "Does she have the right to cut him off for six months? No."

Wilson claimed that if a man in his ministry told him he wasn't having s-- for months because his wife was refusing intimacy, he would tell him that she was the one who had the "problem."

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Doug Wilson on If a Husband Is 'Justified' to Rape His Wife

Photo of Doug Wilson urged couples to 'act' like their married and be intimate.
Source: MEGA; @Blog & Mablog/Youtube

Doug Wilson urged couples to 'act' like they're married and be intimate.

"And we'd address it like, 'Look, we have to talk, you're married. You need to act like you're married,'" he added.

Wilson was then asked if a husband would be "justified" in raping his wife if she "held out" too long from having s--.

"It's not justified, but neither behavior is justified. So basically what you'd have there is a marital mess," he responded. "And both of them sinning against each other."

Doug Wilson Was Invited to the Pentagon Earlier This Year

Photo of Pete Hegseth has faced scrutiny for the views of his pastor Doug Wilson.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth has faced scrutiny for the views of his pastor, Doug Wilson.

Wilson made national headlines after being invited by Hegseth, 46, to lead prayers at the Pentagon before the war in Iran kicked off in February.

The defense secretary has faced intense scrutiny following reports that identified him as aligned with Christian nationalist views. Critics have raised concerns that his actions and rhetoric since taking office reflect an effort to incorporate Christian ideology into military and national policy.

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