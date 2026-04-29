Actor Peter Falk's Daughter Jacqueline Dead at Age 60 From Suspected Suicide

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Actor Peter Falk's daughter Jacqueline, 60, was found dead inside her Los Angeles, Calif., home after a suspected suicide. According to a report, Jacqueline hanged herself on Monday, April 27. It's currently unclear if she left any kind of note, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office stated, adding the case remains open. The Columbo star — who died at age 83 in 2011 — and wife Alyce Mayo adopted both Jacqueline and their other child, Catherine, not long after their 1960 wedding. Alyce died at age 85 in 2016.

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Source: mega Peter Falk was married to Shera Danese when he passed away in 2011.

Though Jacqueline maintained a private life, she attended the 1988 Emmy Awards with her famous father. The actor and Alyce divorce in 1976, with the former going on to marry actress Shera Danese, 76, the following year. Despite the split, Catherine insisted her parents were "best friends." "I remember watching my mom and dad laugh and tell stories about their college years," she told Closer in 2023, referring to how they first met. "It was nice as a teenager to experience that."

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Source: mega Peter Falk adopted his two daughters with ex-wife Alyce Mayo.

"His art studio was his favorite place to be besides the golf course. He was an incredible sketcher with charcoal," she shared of Peter. "He loved good music, drawing, photography, going to museums and watching fine films." She also admitted his passion for the hobbies sometimes took up too much room in his head. "He would park the car and always forget where he parked. He was so consumed with his art, music, politics, and things like that, he didn’t even know the color of his car!" Catherine recalled.

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Inside Peter Falk's Health Woes

Source: mega Catherine Falk admitted her dad could be forgetful.

Catherine confessed being driven around by her dad could be a scary adventure due to his poor eyesight. "My dad would always want to make eye contact with us. Because my dad only had sight in his left eye, he would turn his entire head around to see us. We were always in a panic because he would go through red lights or wind up on the sidewalk!" she spilled.

The Actor Was Diagnosed With Dementia

Source: mega Peter Falk was diagnosed with demenia in 2008.