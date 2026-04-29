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Actor Peter Falk's Daughter Jacqueline Dead at Age 60 From Suspected Suicide

Photo of Peter Falk
Source: mega

Peter Falk had two daughters.

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April 29 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

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Actor Peter Falk's daughter Jacqueline, 60, was found dead inside her Los Angeles, Calif., home after a suspected suicide.

According to a report, Jacqueline hanged herself on Monday, April 27. It's currently unclear if she left any kind of note, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office stated, adding the case remains open.

The Columbo star — who died at age 83 in 2011 — and wife Alyce Mayo adopted both Jacqueline and their other child, Catherine, not long after their 1960 wedding. Alyce died at age 85 in 2016.

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Photo of Peter Falk was married to Shera Danese when he passed away in 2011.
Source: mega

Peter Falk was married to Shera Danese when he passed away in 2011.

Though Jacqueline maintained a private life, she attended the 1988 Emmy Awards with her famous father.

The actor and Alyce divorce in 1976, with the former going on to marry actress Shera Danese, 76, the following year.

Despite the split, Catherine insisted her parents were "best friends."

"I remember watching my mom and dad laugh and tell stories about their college years," she told Closer in 2023, referring to how they first met. "It was nice as a teenager to experience that."

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Photo of Peter Falk adopted his two daughters with ex-wife Alyce Mayo.
Source: mega

Peter Falk adopted his two daughters with ex-wife Alyce Mayo.

"His art studio was his favorite place to be besides the golf course. He was an incredible sketcher with charcoal," she shared of Peter. "He loved good music, drawing, photography, going to museums and watching fine films."

She also admitted his passion for the hobbies sometimes took up too much room in his head.

"He would park the car and always forget where he parked. He was so consumed with his art, music, politics, and things like that, he didn’t even know the color of his car!" Catherine recalled.

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Inside Peter Falk's Health Woes

Photo of Catherine Falk admitted her dad could be forgetful.
Source: mega

Catherine Falk admitted her dad could be forgetful.

Catherine confessed being driven around by her dad could be a scary adventure due to his poor eyesight.

"My dad would always want to make eye contact with us. Because my dad only had sight in his left eye, he would turn his entire head around to see us. We were always in a panic because he would go through red lights or wind up on the sidewalk!" she spilled.

The Actor Was Diagnosed With Dementia

Photo of Peter Falk was diagnosed with demenia in 2008.
Source: mega

Peter Falk was diagnosed with demenia in 2008.

Peter's health began declining in 2007 after undergoing dental procedures. Thought it was unclear if anesthesia was the culprit, his memory quickly declined afterward, and he was diagnosed with dementia in 2008.

The following year, Shera became his conservator. The legal setup caused drama, as Catherine claimed she had issues trying to communicate with her dad in his final years. She successfully had Peter Falk's Law approved, which helps families "maintain visitation rights with incapacitated loved ones under court-appointed guardianship."

The cause of his 2011 death was confirmed as pneumonia and Alzheimer's disease.

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