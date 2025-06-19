Phaedra Parks Says She Is Bringing 'Fun' Back to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

"I'm introducing what I think the series lost: fun, fabulousness and just authentically enjoying yourself in life," Parks exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Cheez-It. "I have several jobs, and I continue to expand my little empire. So, my fortress is growing."

Before taking a step back from the franchise, Parks and Porsha Williams, who are known as "frick and frack," are thrilled about fans getting to see how their bond has evolved over the years.

"Frick and frack is back. It's Phaedra 2.0. I'm not with a crazy husband, and I got a new, young and sparky boyfriend who's just cute. My kids are at an age where they speak their minds, which I don't know if I enjoy that," Parks quips about her sons, Ayden and Dylan.