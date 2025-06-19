or
Phaedra Parks Says She Is Bringing 'Fun' Back to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Phaedra Parks recently partnered with Cheez-It.

By:

June 19 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Phaedra Parks is looking forward to showing glimpses of her life now that she's returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after leaving the franchise in 2017.

Phaedra Parks designed a bag for Cheez-It's Snap'd.

"I'm introducing what I think the series lost: fun, fabulousness and just authentically enjoying yourself in life," Parks exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Cheez-It. "I have several jobs, and I continue to expand my little empire. So, my fortress is growing."

Before taking a step back from the franchise, Parks and Porsha Williams, who are known as "frick and frack," are thrilled about fans getting to see how their bond has evolved over the years.

"Frick and frack is back. It's Phaedra 2.0. I'm not with a crazy husband, and I got a new, young and sparky boyfriend who's just cute. My kids are at an age where they speak their minds, which I don't know if I enjoy that," Parks quips about her sons, Ayden and Dylan.

Phaedra Parks left 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' in 2017 but returned in 2025.

While on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Parks showcased her life as an "attorney to the stars," a mortician and a new mom, as both her sons were born while filming. Now, her little ones are pre-teens, who take after their mama.

"They're little entrepreneurs. So, this season, you'll not only see me continuing to work my many jobs, but you'll see my youngest son launch his clothing line," Parks reveals. "He is a tailor. He learned how to sew because he wanted to make his own bell-bottom wide-leg pants."

"He'll get to launch that. You'll see that on the show, and I'm very proud of them," she says. "As a single mom, it takes a lot to be successful, not only as a businesswoman, but also as a mother and to be present."

Phaedra Parks shared her youngest child is a tailor.

Despite being booked and busy, Parks decided to dabble in design with her partnership with Cheez-It. She is celebrating their new Snap'd Cheesy, Thin & Crispy Chips, which is a beloved item in her household.

"My children love Snap'd. I love Snap'd. I grew up on Cheez-It, so this is like the evolution of a cracker to a chip," the attorney shares.

"I mean to have the opportunity to design this bag, which is very reminiscent of the snap bag, but it's very useful because it's it's not just a clutch. It could be a lunchbox," Parks notes, while showing off the Cheez-It accessory.

