HEALTH Phil Mickelson Checked Into Treatment for 'Family Trauma and Addiction,' Representative Says Source: MEGA Phil Mickelson voluntarily entered a treatment facility earlier this year while seeking help for 'family trauma and addiction.' Taylor Camp Oct. 2 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Phil Mickelson recently sought professional treatment as he continues dealing with personal and family struggles. A representative for the 56-year-old professional golfer confirmed Mickelson voluntarily checked himself into a treatment facility earlier this year. "Phil was seeking treatment for family trauma and addiction," his representative said, noting Mickelson has since left the facility. No further details about the specific addiction he sought treatment for, the location of the facility or the length of his stay have been disclosed.

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Phil Mickelson Has Previously Discussed His Gambling Addiction

Source: MEGA Phil Mickelson has previously spoken candidly about his gambling addiction and the toll it took on his relationships.

Though his representative didn't specify what addiction prompted his recent treatment, Mickelson has been candid about his struggles with gambling in the past. In 2023, the six-time major champion revealed he'd "crossed the line of moderation and into addiction," explaining that gambling prevented him from being fully present with his loved ones. "The money wasn't ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened," he wrote at the time. Instead, Mickelson said his distraction "caused a lot of harm" within his personal life.

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Phil Mickelson Stepped Away From Golf for a 'Family Health Matter'

Source: MEGA The professional golfer stepped away from several major events this year while his family dealt with a private health matter.

Mickelson spent much of 2026 away from professional golf before news of his treatment became public. In February, he announced he would miss LIV Golf's first two events because he and wife Amy Mickelson needed to address a "family health matter." He briefly returned for LIV Golf South Africa in March before withdrawing from the Masters the following month, saying his family continued to navigate a "personal health matter."

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Phil Mickelson Has Credited His Wife With Supporting His Recovery

Source: MEGA Phil Mickelson has praised wife Amy Mickelson for supporting him through some of the darkest periods of his addiction.

Phil has previously credited Amy, whom he married in 1996, with standing by him during some of his most difficult periods. While discussing his gambling addiction in 2023, Phil said his wife "loved me and supported me through my darkest and most difficult times." The couple share three adult children: Amanda, Sophia and Evan.

Phil Mickelson's Focus Is on His Family

Source: MEGA Phil Mickelson's team has emphasized that becoming the husband and father his family deserves remains his priority.