photographer natalia rzhevskaia presents solo exhibition in los angeles

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On March 4, TAG Gallery hosted the opening of a solo exhibition by photographer and visual artist Natalia Rzhevskaia. The Los Angeles–based artist was previously named among the Top 10 photographers in Los Angeles by the international photography competition 35AWARDS. Her new body of work continues a series of author-driven projects exploring the subtle relationship between people and the spaces they inhabit. Our editorial team attended the opening of Internal Logicand spoke with both the project’s curator and the artist herself. Rzhevskaia lives and works in Los Angeles. In recent years, she has collaborated with international brands including LG, one of the world’s leading technology companies; Airbnb, the global travel and home-rental platform; and United Nude, an international fashion brand known for its experimental footwear design. Her photographs have appeared in fashion publications such as Glamour, Malvie Magazine, Moevir Magazine, and Women Reporter. In addition to editorial work, Rzhevskaia photographs figures from the film and media industries and regularly works at major cultural events and red carpets, including SAIFF and the One Drop Gala.

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The unifying theme of the works presented in the exhibition is logic - or, at times, its complete absence. In the photographs, models appear in city streets, natural landscapes, and everyday interiors. Yet the characters within these scenes interact with their environments in unexpected and sometimes disorienting ways. One of the central series drew particular attention from guests at the opening. In these photographs, the model’s body is covered with dozens of small mirrored fragments. Reflecting the surrounding landscape, the mirrors scatter the space into multiple flashes of light, making the figure appear almost dissolved within the environment. “It’s a very unusual sensation,” one guest said. “At first you simply see a model, but then you realize she almost merges with the space around her because the mirrors reflect everything. The person becomes part of the landscape. It’s a very distinctive vision.” Another striking photograph from the series shows a model positioned between rows of clothing on metal racks. The figure appears almost trapped within the structure, turning the retail environment into something resembling a theatrical stage.

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Through such visual scenes, Rzhevskaia explores how even the most ordinary space can transform depending on the emotional or psychological state of the person inside it. “One unexpected gesture can change the perception of an otherwise familiar situation,” said the exhibition’s curator “An ordinary interior suddenly becomes a strange, even absurd composition. That ability to reframe familiar stories is exactly why we invited Natalia to take part in this project. We’ve been following her work for a long time, and we were delighted that she agreed to present her new series here in our gallery.” According to the curator, one of the defining qualities of Rzhevskaia’s work is the unconventional way she constructs scenes and interacts with objects within the frame. “If you look closely at Natalia’s photographs, you’ll notice something interesting,” the curator added. “A person or object often finds itself in an unexpected situation but behaves as if it’s completely normal. Take, for example, one of her jewelry campaigns where Natalia used a baguette instead of a neck and hung earrings on a cactus. These surprising combinations of objects and situations form the unique visual language of her photography.”