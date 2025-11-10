NEWS Pierce Brosnan Seen Reuniting With Son Christopher 20 Years After Cutting Him Off Over Drug and Alcohol Addiction Source: mega Pierce Brosnan has reunited with his eldest son after decades. Allie Fasanella Nov. 10 2025, Updated 10:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Pierce Brosnan was spotted reuniting with his eldest son, Christopher, following two decades of estrangement. Pierce, 72, and Christopher, 52, were seen getting dinner in London with the Irish actor's other son Dylan, 28, earlier this month. The Thursday Murder Club star revealed in 2005 that he had cut off his adopted son due to his refusal to get help for his drug and alcohol addiction.

Source: mega Pierce Brosnan told 'Playboy' in 2005 that he had cut his oldest son off.

In an interview with Playboy, the movie star described the decision as "tough love." He explained, "You never completely cut them off, but I have cut Christopher off. I had to say, 'Go. Get busy living, or get busy dying.'" The Die Another Day actor continued, "Christopher is still very lost. Shockingly so. I have no idea...well, I know where he is, but he's having a hard life." Christopher has struggled with alcohol, cocaine and heroin addiction and even fell into a coma following an overdose. "I can only have strong faith and believe he will recover," the actor added. "He has tested everybody in this family but none more so than himself. He knows how to get out. He doesn't want to." Pierce, who has five children in total, shared that the dilemma was "painful," as "you shut down." He clarified in the interview, "For all his waywardness and addiction, I adore Christopher and just want him well and healthy. He's the most charismatic young man."

Christopher Was Adopted by Pierce in 1986

Source: mega Christopher was adopted by the actor after the death of his father, Dermot Harris, in 1986.

Christopher, along with Pierce's late daughter, Charlotte, were born to Pierce's first wife, Cassandra, and her former husband, Dermot Harris. Cassandra and Dermot divorced in 1978, and she went on to marry Pierce in 1980. Pierce adopted Christopher and Charlotte after Dermot's death in 1986. Cassandra unfortunately also died just years later, succumbing to ovarian cancer, in 1991. (Charlotte died from the same cancer at 41 years old in 2013). Christopher was just 19 years old at the time of his mother's death.

Source: mega Christopher's mother, Cassandra, passed away in 1991.

Pierce posted an Instagram on Father's Day in 2022 and mentioned Christopher despite his absence. Sharing a photo of himself with his three other sons, he wrote, "My love forever to you dear sons, Paris, Dylan, Sean and Christopher, thank you deeply for your love ❤️ on this Father’s Day."

Source: mega Pierce Brosnan has four sons.