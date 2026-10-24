Pierce Brosnan Warned His Sons About the Harsh Realities of Hollywood as His Youngest Son Follows in His Footsteps: 'Tough Business'

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Pierce Brosnan opened up about how he has prepared his sons for the acting world. The 73-year-old actor spoke with a publication at the premiere of his youngest son Paris Brosnan's new film, Seniors, about Paris' acting career and how he's warned his sons about how "tough" the entertainment industry is. "No, it's a very tough business, it is a very capricious business at times, but Paris has the strength and the stamina, he has a talent there, he's got a charisma, and he's got good sense and intuition, he really has a talent there that will need to be nurtured and worked on," he said. "The work that you need to do, the discipline it takes to be an actor, to work on your voice, to work on your body, to work on your mind and the discipline of reading and studying. So he has all of that."

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Simple Family Routines Keep the Star's Sons Grounded

Source: MEGA Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan maintain steady domestic routines.

Despite growing up around Hollywood royalty, Paris and his brother Dylan were raised with a strong sense of normalcy by Pierce and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. "We kept them close... We had family dinners, drive them to school, pick them up from school," reflecting on their domestic life, Pierce shared. "We are very close, the whole family."

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Paris Brosnan Lands a Meaningful Full-Circle Co-Starring Role

Source: @PARIS.BROSNAN/INSTAGRAM Young actor Paris Brosnan stars alongside family friend John Rhys-Davies.

In Seniors, Paris plays a teenager performing community service at a retirement home where he bonds with a character played by veteran actor John Rhys-Davies, a longtime friend of Pierce's dating back to 1976. For Paris, working alongside the industry icon was an invaluable experience that connected his own beginning to his father's early career. "It's somewhat a full-circle moment because my father started his career working with John, and I got to begin mine, and the experience was nothing short of a master class, truly," Paris stated.

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John Rhys-Davies Praises Paris for Carving His Own Path

Source: MEGA John Rhys-Davies celebrates Paris Brosnan’s individual screen presence.

John praised Paris for carving out his own identity as an actor, noting that the young star brings a unique presence to the screen rather than living in his famous father's shadow. He also credited Paris' parents for instilling a strong work ethic and a willingness to learn and grow. "I think this man is already his own man," he said. "It's always very hard to come out under the shadow of a giant... What I see is a vulnerability and an innocence and a willingness ... an openness to evolve, adapt, and become."

Paris Works Hard

Source: MEGA Paris Brosnan commits fully to studying the craft.